Bankman-Fried's parents have stuck close by their son since he was arrested in the Bahamas.









Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on December 12, and said he was staying in a complex with his parents at the time. The next day, his parents attended his court hearing in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, where he was denied bail. They later visited the prison where their son was being held.

In December, The Wall Street Journal reported the couple as telling friends that they expected their son’s legal bills to wipe them out financially.

Bankman-Fried also appeared beaten down after his arrest.

“I’m broke and wearing an ankle monitor and one of the most hated people in the world,” Bankman-Fried wrote in an unpublished draft of a Twitter thread written after his arrest late last year, the New York Times reported on September 19.

“There will probably never be anything I can do to make my lifetime impact net positive,” added Bankman-Fried in the published draft of a Twitter thread.

Puck reporter Teddy Schleifer, who visited Bankman-Fried in January while he was under house arrest, said that his parents were some of the only people he still spoke to. Bankman-Fried told Schleifer that he hadn’t spoken to former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison, former FTX director of engineering Nishad Singh, or former FTX CTO Gary Wang since mid-November.

“A lot of the people who I was closest to were my colleagues,” Bankman-Fried said when asked whether he still had any childhood friends living nearby. “Most of the people who I was friends with are not talking to me.”

“For a number of years, I was incredibly lucky and fortunate in terms of a lot of the relationships and support that I had,” Bankman-Fried continued. “Now there’s basically nothing left.”

Schleifer reported that Bankman-Fried spent his days playing video games, scrolling Twitter, writing pages of recollections about his last days at FTX, and “doing a hell of a lot of ruminating and antsy pottering” around his parents’ home. Bankman and Fried also bought their son a German shepherd called Sandor, Schleifer reported.