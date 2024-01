The Houthis were originally led by Hussein al-Houthi, a Yemeni politician and political activist, but his death by Yemeni military in 2004 sparked the Houthi insurgency, a rebellion from Zaidi Shia Houthis against the Yemeni military. The insurgency has since evolved into an ongoing civil war, with Houthi rebels currently in control of Sanaa, the country’s capital, as well as the north of Yemen and the Red Sea coastline.