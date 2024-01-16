Solo Leveling follows the story of Sung Jin-woo, who was considered humanity’s weakest hunter. However, after barely making his way out of a double dungeon, he unknowingly obtains a power-up system that grants him powerful superhuman abilities after completing assigned missions.

Jin-Woo, the weakest among even the E-Rank hunters, acquired unimaginable strength and surpassed even S-Rank hunters. But being the strongest didn’t mean he wouldn’t stumble across beings even stronger than him. So, here is a list of the top five characters from Solo Leveling who are in a league of their own, some of whom are even strong enough to destroy worlds.

1. The Absolute Being

Photo Credit: WEBTOON

Even though Sung Jin-Woo was the strongest being in Solo Leveling by the end of the webtoon, he isn’t the strongest character. The Absolute Being is the most powerful in their universe. He is the creator of the Solo Leveling universe, which implies that he can create life from nothing and is responsible for creating the Rulers and the Monarchs.

The Absolute Being is shown to be a god, but his nature has been portrayed as rather cruel. He allowed the Rulers to fight the Monarchs for his entertainment. The Absolute Being is the apex being in Solo Leveling’s universe.

2. Sung Jin-Woo

Photo Credit: WEBTOON

Sung Jin-woo is the protagonist of Solo Leveling. By the end of the webtoon, he becomes the strongest Hunter and Monarch. He has many powerful abilities, including Shadow Extraction and Monarch’s Domain/Ruler’s Authority.

Sung Jin-Woo also possesses a reality-bending ability called Acausality that allows him to transcend the concept of time, making him immortal. Even with an arsenal of heavy moves, Jin-Woo’s considerable attack power, speed, and regeneration easily rank him among the strongest characters in Solo Leveling.

3. Monarch of Shadows

Photo Credit: WEBTOON

Ashborn is the Monarch of Shadows and has quite an intriguing lore in Solo Leveling. He is one of the Seven Rulers who is known as the Greatest Fragment of Brilliant Light. He becomes the Monarch of Shadows by betraying the Rulers. Undoubtedly, the Monarch of Shadows is among the most powerful characters in the manga.

His Ruler ability allows him to channel his powers to others, which can primarily be seen when Jin-Woo gets his powers. However, his Monarch abilities mainly consist of Shadow Extraction, with which he can strengthen his shadow minions.

4. Monarch of Destruction

Photo Credit: WEBTOON

The Monarch of Destruction is also known as Antares. He remains loyal to his title and is considered a harbinger of destruction and chaos. As the King of Dragons, Antares can transform into a red dragon with the help of his Spiritual Body Manifestation ability. Interestingly, this power gives him the edge to even surpasses Kamish. He also has a distinct ability called the Dragon’s Fear, which incites fear in opponents who are not as powerful as him.

In the webtoon, he was Sung Jin-Woo’s final opponent, with whom he fought toe-to-toe. Antares’ Breath of Destruction is another powerful ability that completely erases his opponent.

5. Sung Il Hwan

Photo Credit: WEBTOON

Sung Jin-Woo’s father is Sung IL-Hwan, portraying the fighting prowess running down their family. He is a Ruler’s vessel, and his eyes glow whenever he uses his powers. The Seven Rulers in Solo Leveling killed the Ultimate One, meaning they are formidable. Il-Hwan has similarities with Jin-Woo, like messy hair and broad structure.

However, Sung Il-Hwan, being a vessel for one of them, explains how strong this man is. Despite being an absolute unit of a character, he has one crucial weak spot. Il-Hwan is vulnerable to mana attacks. Despite this weakness, he was able to battle the Monarch of Frost, keeping him engaged so that Sung Jin-woo could recover.