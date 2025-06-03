— MarquardtA (@MarquardtA)

CNN’s chief national security correspondent Alex Marquardt announced his departure from the network on Monday, ending an eight-year tenure marked by both high-profile reporting and a costly legal controversy. Marquardt did not mention the defamation lawsuit that shadowed his final months at CNN, nor the reasons behind his exit, in a brief farewell message posted on X. “Tough to say goodbye but it’s been an honor to work among the very best in the business,” he wrote. “Profound thank you to my comrades on the National Security team & the phenomenal teammates I’ve worked with in the US and abroad.”

Defamation case and fallout

Earlier this year, a Florida jury awarded $5 million to former CIA operative and US Navy veteran Zachary Young, who successfully sued CNN for defamation over a 2021 report by Marquardt. The segment aired on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and alleged that desperate Afghans were being exploited by a “black market” charging exorbitant fees to facilitate evacuation after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.The controversy centred on Young, the only contractor named in the piece, who was portrayed as part of this black market. The on-screen banner and other promotional material implied illegal behaviour, although the report itself did not explicitly accuse Young of wrongdoing. Young’s lawsuit argued that the story ruined his reputation, destroyed his $350,000 annual income, and caused severe emotional distress. Young maintained his business only helped corporate sponsors and did not exploit individuals.

Marquardt’s report cited Afghans and activists claiming people were charging “impossible” sums—up to $10,000 per person—to evacuate, referencing a LinkedIn post from Young and texts between Young and others. CNN initially stood by the report but later issued a correction stating it “did not intend to suggest that Mr Young participated in a black market.” This, however, did not satisfy Young, who filed suit.

Internal messages and legal consequences

Court records revealed troubling internal communications between Marquardt and colleagues. Marquardt called Young a “Zach Young motherf—er” he was going to “nail.” Another producer described Young as having a “punchable face.” These messages were a key factor in the jury’s decision that CNN acted with “actual malice,” a legal standard easier to meet since Young was not a public figure.

Marquardt defended his work during the trial, insisting: “I reported the facts. I reported what I found. Everything in there was factual, accurate and, I believe, fair.” He also contested that the legal team pushed the network to issue the correction to avoid a lawsuit.

The jury’s decision came after less than nine hours of deliberation during a two-week trial in Panama City, Florida. Following the verdict, CNN and Young reached an undisclosed settlement just as the trial was about to enter a punitive damages phase that could have added millions more to the cost.

Departure and network reaction

Sources close to CNN told former media correspondent Oliver Darcy that Marquardt’s exit was linked to “editorial differences” with network leadership, a phrase often signalling internal disputes. CNN declined to comment on the circumstances, calling the matter “personnel-related.”

The legal battle and negative publicity come at a difficult time for CNN, which has faced harsh criticism from conservatives, including former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the network’s credibility. The case drew comparisons to a similar defamation lawsuit settled by ABC News for $15 million with Trump.

A CNN spokesperson said after the verdict, “We remain proud of our journalists and are 100% committed to strong, fearless and fair-minded reporting at CNN, though we will of course take what useful lessons we can from this case.”

Before joining CNN, Marquardt worked as a foreign correspondent for ABC News in Moscow, Jerusalem, Beirut, and London. He has won multiple accolades, including Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards for investigations into underage sex trafficking in the Philippines. At CNN, he was promoted to chief national security correspondent in late 2023 and often anchored major coverage, including the Russian-Ukrainian war.

His departure marks the end of a turbulent chapter for CNN, underscoring the risks networks face when reporting on sensitive national security issues in an increasingly polarised media environment.

