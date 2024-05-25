The recent launch of the Chandu Champion trailer in Gwalior, Kartik Aaryan‘s hometown, stirred up quite the excitement among movie enthusiasts.

While most of the actors depicted in the promo were instantly recognised by viewers, one actress featured for a brief moment left everyone intrigued.

The unnamed actress caught the spotlight as she was shown clapping for Kartik in a scene, leading many to speculate that she might be the film’s female lead.

However, her identity remained undisclosed in the trailer description and other promotional materials. The mystery has finally been uncovered and the name of this girl featured in the Chandu Champion trailer is Bhagyashri Borse.

Who Is Bhagyashri Borse?

Bhagyashri Borse is a model who transitioned into acting. Her previous stint includes a minor role in Yaariyan 2 (2023), where she portrayed Raajlaxmi, the former girlfriend of Abhay Singh Katyal.

Following this, she secured a role in the Telugu film Mr Bachchan alongside Ravi Teja, which was announced with much fanfare by the filmmakers. Recent rumours suggest she might star in Vijay Deverakonda‘s next project, VD12.

Bhagyashri Borse has recently revealed her association with Chandu Champion, clarifying that she has a special appearance in the film. Her Instagram post, pinned at the top of her profile, highlights her excitement for the movie’s release on June 14.

She has even engaged with Kartik Aaryan’s posts related to Chandu Champion, eliciting warm responses from the actor.

Check her post below

About Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Chandu Champion draws inspiration from the life of Murlikant Petkar.

Kartik Aaryan’s remarkable portrayal of a soldier, boxer, and wrestler in the trailer has won hearts. The details of the female lead have been kept under wraps by the makers. However, there are reports about Shraddha Kapoor playing the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in this film.

(Also read: ‘SATYANAAS’ Song From ‘Chandu Champion’ Featuring Kartik Aaryan Out Now!)

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related