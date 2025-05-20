In the first three months of 2025 we’ve already seen Big Oil come out swinging at climate policy and government decision makers. The fossil fuel industry used the election to flex their political influence and try to make gains during this period of change at the federal level.

In anticipation of the federal election, oil and gas industry lobbyists targeted the leaders of the four main political parties in March.

Mark Carney, Liberal Party leader, was lobbied by Suncor and MEG Energy Corp.

Pierre Poilievre, Conservative Party leader, was lobbied by Enbridge, Suncor, and MEG Energy Corp.

Jagmeet Singh, New Democratic Party leader, was lobbied by Suncor and MEG energy Corp.

Yves-François Blanchet, Bloc Québécois leader, was lobbied by Suncor and MEG Energy Corp.

The fossil fuel industry met with many members of parliament in Q1 as well. Excluding party leaders noted above, Big Oil lobbyists met with 14 elected representatives from the Conservative Party and 11 elected representatives from the Liberal Party.

What are these companies lobbying for? We don’t exactly what they say behind closed doors, but it’s a safebet that cutting climate and environmental regulations and massively expanding fossil fuel production was on the agenda. The three companies that had lobby meetings with party leaders in March are all signatories on a letter from industry that demands sweeping cuts to environmental protections and climate policies, and fast-tracking tar sands and pipeline projects. They want the next government to repeal the Impact Assessment Act and the industrial carbon levy for large emitters, one of the most effective policies at lowering Canada’s climate pollution to date. They’re also demanding no limits on fossil fuel pollution, pushing back against the cap on emissions we’ve been fighting for for years.

The fossil fuel industry’s wish list would destroy Canada’s progress on climate change and put the people and places we love at risk. Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre endorsed Big Oil’s demands during the election. Liberal Party leader Mark Carney’s position included some valuable climate action commitments, but he hasn’t ruled out support for fossil fuels. As Mr. Carney returns to office as Prime Minister, the government will continue to be under heavy pressure to cater to the fossil fuel industry.

Fossil fuel companies had 194 lobby meetings with the federal government in the first quarter of 2025. Between January and March, 26 different oil, gas, and pipeline companies met with 10 government Ministers, dozens of ministry staff, political staff, and the leaders from four federal parties.

Who is the oil and gas industry targeting in 2025?

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) was the most lobbied ministry. NRCan representatives and staff were lobbied 76 times. The Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, was lobbied 8 times.

Finance Canada was the second most targeted, with 26 lobby meetings. Finance Minister Dominic LaBlanc took 4 lobby meetings.

The Privy Council Office, which supports the Prime Minister and Cabinet, was lobbied 21 times.

The top fossil fuel lobbyists in the first three months of 2025 were Enbridge Inc. and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, who had 25 lobby meetings each. The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada was not far behind with 18 meetings, and Shell Canada had 14 meetings – presumably to introduce their new CEO in Ottawa as their former CEO and Climate Villain Susanna Pierce steps down.

While Big Oil ramps up their pressure on the newly elected government, we need to remind our political leaders that fighting climate change is imperative for our environmental and economic security. We must address the crises we face today by implementing solutions that make us more resilient, protect us from escalating climate disasters, and strengthen our economy now and into the future. We can’t let them cave to Big Oil’s influence.

Find out more about Big Oil’s influence by reading our mini-report that analyzes fossil fuel industry lobbying in 2024