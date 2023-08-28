The girl from Mr Beast’s Squid Game video, Camilla Araujo became an internet sensation after getting her big break in 2021. She recently also started her OnlyFans.

Social media has seen the rise of new-age celebrities. From YouTubers like MrBeast to TikTokers like Charli D’Amelio, the new age stars have a greater grasp on what floats Gen Z’s boat. Two years ago MrBeast and his team created a real-life Squid Game based on the hit Netflix show. The YouTube star got fresh new faces to participate in his thrilling games. However, no other cast member from MrBeast’s video became as famous as Instagram model Camilla Araujo. The beauty has been all over the internet in the past couple of months as she is promoting her new OnlyFans page.

Who is Camilla Araujo?

Camilla Araujo is a full-fledged social media celebrity now. The Instagram model has close to 300K followers on the platform. She also has a massive TikTok following of 623.1K. She has also accrued 790K subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Besides posting sultry pictures of herself, the beauty also creates fun and chatty content. She often shows up on the beach or at parties asking people fun questions like “What’s the biggest ick a guy has ever given you,” or “Who do you think has it harder in society men or women.”

She recently also started her OnlyFans. Over the past few weeks, Camilla has been promoting her OnlyFans on her social media pages. On her OnlyFans page, the model has already made 743 posts. However, just two years ago, many fans were introduced to the Brazilian beauty as player #067 on MrBeast’s Squid Game.

Camilla Araujo got her ‘brother’ to promote her OnlyFans

Just a few weeks ago, Camilla posted a viral video that got many people talking about her once again.

Taking to her socials she posted a video getting her “brother” to promote her newly opened OnlyFans page. In the August 12 video, a skimpily dressed Camilla asks her “brother” “So how does it feel like to have a sister that has an OF?” She is accompanied by a pre-teen-looking boy who replies saying, “My friends always ask me if it’s pink, but I don’t really know what they mean by that.”

It is unclear if the boy featured in the video is indeed Camilla’s brother. The video went viral on Twitter and many fans commented expressing how they thought it was super “weird.”

However, the Instagram model doubled down on the video posting another hilarious one featuring her brother.

The second video sees her “brother” yelling at her when she calls to check on him. He instantly starts screaming at her when he phones him. “I’m blowing up on Twitter, I’m fighting for my life on my group chat,” he says.

How did the model got eliminated from MrBeast’s Squid Game?

The MrBeast Squid Game video is 25 minutes and 41 seconds long. Camilla was cut out of the game at the 12:43 mark in a duo match.

She got eliminated after she failed to throw a marble far enough and her partner #431 threw her marble farther.

Despite not winning the $4,56,000 prize at MrBeast’s Squid Game, Camilla has now built her own social media empire.