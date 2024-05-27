George Floyd’s daughter Gianna will executive produce his biopic, Daddy Changed the World. People Magazine reported that Gianna and her mother, Roxie Washington, are involved in the movie. Per Variety and Deadline, Radar Pictures, 8 Queens Film & Media Productions, and Night Fox Entertainment are bringing Floyd’s biopic to the big screen. The news was announced before his fourth murder anniversary on May 25. Gregory R. Anderson is working on the script as a screenwriter.

Variety stated that Floyd’s 2020 murder sparked outrage across the world and resulted in movements against police brutality and racial discrimination. The biopic will capture his life, death, and the aftermath of it. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him face-down by the neck on the street using his knee for several minutes. The incident occurred after Chauvin handcuffed the 46-year-old for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill.

Medical examiner Dr. Andrew Baker ruled Floyd’s cause of death was “cardiopulmonary arrest,” per CNN. Dr. Baker claimed it happened when “law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” The murder prompted Black Lives Matter protests across the country. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, later received a prison sentence after a conviction. These charges included second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin also pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the case.

Several documentaries have chronicled George Floyd’s murder and its aftermath. One of these works is 8 Minutes And 46 Seconds (The Killing of George Floyd). The Murder Of George Floyd: A Nation Responds also depicts the events.

What is George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd’s age?

George Floyd’s Daddy Changed the World, which is now in production, has been authorized by his family, per sources. Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd, who is 10 years old now, will be executive producing the film with her mother, Roxie Washington. She celebrated her birthday in December and was six years old at the time of her father’s murder. Later that year, in 2020, she turned seven after celebrating her first birthday without Floyd, per Inside Edition‘s YouTube video.

According to a June 2020 ABC News report, Gianna Floyd has spoken about her father multiple times after his murder. Gianna once told Good Morning America “that I miss him.” In the same interview, she claimed she knows “what I want to be when I grow up.” She proudly added, “A doctor. So I can help people.”

Business Insider stated on the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, his daughter was present during a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Washington, DC. Pelosi was trying to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. During the meeting, Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd asked Gianna, “Just like Gianna said — your daddy’s going to do what?” To this, the seven-year-old responded, “Change the world.”

The outlet reported that a video of Gianna Floyd from June 2020 shows the girl with her close friend Stephen Jackson, a former NBA player. Gianna says the same words as she sits on Jackson’s shoulders.

George Floyd’s daughter Gianna also gave a heartbreaking message, which was played at Derek Chauvin’s 2021 sentencing. Fox 29 stated that in the video, the then-seven-year-old said, “I ask about him all the time. Those mean people did something to him… I miss you and I love you.” A woman then asked her if she wished her father was “still here with us?,” to which Gianna responded, “Yeah, but he is.”

Among other things, Gianna Floyd recalled in the video how they “used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed. My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth,” she added.

Deadline stated that Gianna and her mother’s involvement in George Floyd’s biopic Daddy Changed the World is crucial. They will ensure the film’s authenticity and heartfelt connection to the tragic story.