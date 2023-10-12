STAR fly-half George Ford has taken a star turn for England in the Rugby World Cup.

George Ford with his wife Atdhetare Hoxha.

Who is Atdhetare Hoxha?

Atdhetare Hoxha, 29, is a restauranteur and wife of rugby star George Ford, 30.

Atdhetare first arrived in the UK as a refugee in 1999, having fled the war in Kosovo at the age of 4.

Leaving a whole life behind in Kosovo, Atdhetare’s father worked in restaurants to support his family, starting out as a pot wash.

Atdhetare always dreamed of opening her own restaurant and achieved her goal in early 2020, when she opened the Italian restaurant Sorella in Saddleworth, Greater Manchester.

The family of restauranteurs have opened a total of four restaurants, including Mazzo and Vicino in Royton.

Atdhetare started out working in a hairdressing salon and has also tried her hand at trading, before opening Sorella.

How did George Ford meet Atdhetare Hoxha?

George Ford, the Sale Sharks fly-half, tied the knot with girlfriend Atdhetare Hoxha on August 15, 2022, after dating for a couple of years.

It’s not known how the pair met.

Ford posted a photo of the wedding on Instagram, with the caption: “One year today, happy anniversary @atdhetarehoxha ❤️ can’t wait for what the future holds. I love you ❤️”.

Atdhetare also posted some wedding snaps on the anniversary, writing: “I can’t believe it’s 1 year today, I am so lucky to have married this beautiful person inside and out @george_fordy many more special memories to come I love you 🤍🤍”.

Which teams has George Ford played for?

George Ford started his professional career in November 2009 with the Leicester Tigers, becoming the youngest-ever Rugby Union player to make his debut, breaking Owen Farrell’s record.

After two years on load with Leeds Carnegie, Ford moved to Bath in 2013, where he stayed until 2017.

Ford moved back to Leicester, where he made 88 appearances.

In 2022, Ford moved to his current team, Sale Sharks.

Since first starting for England on the international stage, Ford has 86 caps.

Ford’s turn in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France has been glittering so far— he even played the “game of his life” on September 9 in a match against Argentina, which ended in a 27–0 victory, despite being a man down.

The fly-half scored three excellent drop goals and was awarded the man of the match award in Marseille.

With Farrell back in the game, Ford is set to be dropped by the England team, despite leading the team to the stunning win against Argentina last month.