College basketball fans surely remember Jimmer Fredette.

The former BYU star was a first-time Olympian at the 2024 Paris Summer Games, headlining the United States 3×3 men’s basketball team.

At the 2024 Olympics, the U.S. women’s 3×3 basketball team took home bronze, while the men’s 3×3 basketball team came up short.

Here’s a closer look at Fredette and other members of the 2024 U.S. 3×3 men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Who is Jimmer Fredette?

In addition to being an All-American at BYU, Fredette was the 2010-11 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and the National College Player of the Year. The 6-foot-2 Glenn Falls, New York, native, was the nation’s leading scorer (28.9 points per game) en route to leading the Cougars to the Sweet 16 of the 2011 NCAA tournament.

After being drafted by the Bucks, Fredette was traded to Sacramento, where he spent three seasons. Fredette played parts of six NBA seasons for the Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and lastly for the Phoenix Suns in 2019.

Fredette earned All-Star selections in the NBA’s developmental league and the CBA, playing multiple seasons overseas.

In 2025, Fredette announced his retirement from basketball.

Who were the other members of the 2024 U.S. 3×3 men’s basketball team?

Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis joined Fredette on the U.S. 3×3 men’s national team. The group won the silver medal at the 2023 World Cup for Team USA.

Barry played three seasons at the College of Charleston before transferring to Florida, where he was the 2016-17 SEC Sixth Man of the Year. Barry is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry and played four years in the NBA G League.

Maddox played at Princeton and was named the 2010-11 Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-8 forward played several years overseas.

Travis won an NCAA Division II national championship at Florida Southern in 2015.

Who were the members of the 2024 U.S. 3×3 women’s basketball team?

Cierra Burdick, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith make up Team USA’s 3×3 women’s national team.

Burdick was a McDonald’s All-American in 2011 before becoming a first-team All-SEC forward at Tennessee. Burdick was the 14th overall pick of the Los Angeles Sparks in 2015 and played five WNBA seasons for six different teams.

Hamby earned her third career All-Star selection in 2024 for the Sparks, averaging 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 forward won gold for Team USA and was named tournament MVP at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup. Hamby replaced Cameron Brink on the 3×3 team in Paris after Brink suffered a torn ACL in her left knee.

Howard is a two-time WNBA All-Star and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2022 after being the No. 1 overall pick of the Atlanta Dream. The 6-foot-2 guard was a unanimous first-team All-American at Kentucky and has three gold medals while representing the U.S. in international play.

Van Lith suited up for TCU in the 2024-25 season after playing for Kim Mulkey at LSU. The former McDonald’s All-American and Louisville standout won gold and was named MVP of the 2019 FIBA 3×3 Under-18 World Cup. She was drafted by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Who won gold in 3×3 basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The Netherlands and Germany won gold medals in men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball events, respectively.

Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for the latest news, schedules, results, medal tracker and more.