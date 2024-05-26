After the cliffhanger ending of Season 7 Episode 9, fans want to know whether. Nash is the captain of the LAFD Station 118 and one of the main characters of the series. Before he moved to Los Angeles, Nash lost his family in a fire he inadvertently caused. The guilt and the grief have remained with him throughout the years, even after he has managed to build a second life for himself as 118’s leader and Athena’s (Angela Bassett) husband.

A paternal figure to his subordinates, Nash is one of the most beloved characters in 9-1-1. Accordingly, viewers are wondering whether he died in the penultimate episode of season 7.

Here is what we have discovered about Bobby Nash’s fate in 9-1-1 Season 7.

Is Peter Krause’s Captain Bobby Nash dying or leaving 911 Season 7?

Peter Krause’s Captain Bobby Nash may be dying in 9-1-1 Season 7.

Over the years, 9-1-1 has hinted about Nash’s potential departure from the series, but this time, there is a sense of finality to it. After discovering that Amir (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) was one of the survivors of the fire mentioned above, Nash is once again overwhelmed by guilt and grief. As a result, shortly after he and his team are honored for their actions during the cruise ship incident, Nash resigns from the LAFD.

While Nash doesn’t explicitly inform his subordinates about his decision, he does say his goodbyes to them. Later, Athena tries to mend things between Nash and Amir but fails disastrously.

Toward the end of the episode, Nash speaks to his father in a dream and asks for his forgiveness for failing to save him. The older man dismisses Nash’s thoughts before urging him to save himself. This is when Nash wakes up and realizes that his home is on fire.

This time, Nash manages to save his wife but suffers a heart attack. The episode ends as the paramedics arrive and desperately try to resuscitate the former Station 118 captain.

9-1-1 Season 7 is available to stream on Hulu in the United States.