“On Saturday, July 19, at approximately 10 p.m., Warren County 911 received a call from a man reporting his daughter missing, with a possible abduction,” New York State Police Capt. Robert McConnell said at a press conference, per the Gazette. The next day, they conducted a search in Ticonderoga, “in an area Mr. Frattolin was suspected of having visited. During that search detail, at approximately (1:50 p.m.), members of the New York State Police Forest Rangers located Melina deceased in the shallow portion of a pond.”