Madison Keys appears to be playing rather well under a coach who is a lot more important to her than any old average instructor would be.

An increasing number of people from the tennis world and beyond are beginning to learn who Bjorn Fratangelo is, as he and his fiancée Madison Keys continue to achieve success together whilst combine their work and personal lives.

Who is Madison Keys’ coach?

Having played in Grand Slams for more than a decade, reaching the world no.7 position at her peak, Keys is one of the most well-known names in US tennis – and her recent setup is rather unique, thanks to her coach Fratangelo who doubles up as both her tennis advisor and her fiancé.

In what has become one of the most heartwarming dating stories from the world of sports, Keys made the decision to make Fratangelo her coach sometime after they got engaged back in March and, as of September, the pair seem to be cherishing the experience.

A fellow tennis player, (though admittedly not as prolific within the men’s game as Keys is in the women’s), Fratangelo made a name for himself after winning the Junior final at the 2011 French Open, before making his first senior Grand Slam appearance at the 2015 US Open.

Fratangelo, 30, and Keys, 28, have been dating since 2017 and prior to his role on her coaching team, the couple could be seen regularly cheering one another on from the side of the court.

Bjorn Fratangelo and Madison Keys are tennis’ favorite couple

The athletic pair took to Instagram to share their news with the world via a joint post on March 2, and the tennis world could hardly contain its excitement.

Among those to congratulate the soon-to-be husband and wife were fellow tennis stars Jessie Pegula and Katie Boulter, while Frances Tiafoe enthusiastically described the engagement ring as “tuuuuffff”.

Keys first went public with the relationship almost six years ago now, with this adorable festive message that shows the pair looking particularly young:

Keys chalks US Open win up to Fratangelo

While making your fiancé your coach is likely to be something most people would advise against in order to protect the scared work-life balance, it appears to be working pretty well for Keys and Fratangelo.

Speaking yesterday, September 4, after her Round of 16 victory over Pegula at the US Open, Keys heaped praise onto Frangelo, whose coaching she hailed as being “really good”: “It’s amazing to be able to look over and have his support. As a player he obviously sees the game really well. At this point it’s the smallest of margins, it’s a few pointers here or there, so it’s great to have him here.”

“He’s really just kind of helped me enjoy being on the tennis court. Overall just really time on court, just kind of trying to get me to relax and take a little bit of pressure off of myself.”

Keys’ comments come after her triumphant tournament win at Eastbourne International in June, her second victory at the prestigious Wimbledon warm up – one that not only puts her in a small bracket of elite players to have conquered the tournament twice, but perhaps suggests that more people should be more open to working alongside their partners.