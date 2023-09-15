Paul Richard Soliz has allegedly been spotted spending time with American singer Britney Spears following her split from Sam Asghari.

Paul Richard Soliz was recently asked by paparazzi about his relationship with 41-year-old star Britney Spears and fans are curious to learn more about the housekeeper who is rumored to be dating the singer. Keep reading to find out about his home and work life.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Who is Paul Richard Soliz?

Paul Richard Soliz is based in California and was born on 13 May 1986, making him the current age of 37 years old.

Soliz was hired in 2022 to work in a housekeeper-like role, performing menial tasks around the mega-mansion that pop star Britney Spears lives in.

A source previously told Page Six that his job was to “clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash.”

The outlet also reports that the housekeeper was allegedly dismissed from his job sometime in 2023.

About Paul Richard Soliz’s work and home life

On 11 September 2023, Soliz told paparazzi that he now “owns [his] own business,” working with license contractor technique tile.

Paul Richard Soliz also explained that he is not married and the mother of his children “passed away.”

The man acknowledged that he has a “handful” of children, including one who is in a 5150 hold, meaning an involuntary mental health hospitalization.

Soliz additionally has two children who were staying with their maternal grandmother at the time of the recorded conversation.

Paul Richard Soliz and Britney Spears dating rumors

American singer Britney Jean Spears, often referred to as the “Princess of Pop”, is credited with influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Born on 2 December 1981 in McComb, Mississippi, 41-year-old pop star Britney Spears has been spotted around Los Angeles with Paul Richard Soliz.

Paul Richard Soliz has reportedly been dating Britney Spears amid her split from Sam Asghari, according to Page Six.

When asked by paparazzi about their relationship, Solid responded:

“I’m not at liberty to discuss anything.”

After explaining the situation about his children, the man described the supportive singer with the following phrase:

“She’s a very good, positive, great person.”

Soliz confirmed that Spears is “doing great” when asked how the pop star is while in the middle of her divorce.

Britney Spears also resides in California full-time, along with Paul Richard Soliz.

Prior to recent reports surrounding her love life, Spears was married to her spouse Sam Asgari since 2022 and before that, she was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 until 2007. Earlier on, Jason Allen Alexander was married to the star in 2004.