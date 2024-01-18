CHRIS Packham is best known for his work as a naturalist and broadcaster.

Here we take a look at the nature lover’s life and career.

1 Chris Packham found fame in the 80s on The Really Wild Show

Who is Chris Packham?

Christopher Gary Packham CBE was born in Southampton, Hampshire, on May 4, 1961.

He is a well-known TV presenter, naturalist, nature photographer, author and activist.

The animal enthusiast received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southampton in zoology.

Initially studying for a doctorate in philosophy, Chris changed track and worked towards becoming a wildlife photographer.

Chris got his first big break in 1986 when he worked on the CBBC kids’ nature programme The Really Wild Show, which ran until 1995.

He’s now well-known for hosting Springwatch, which he has done since 2009, and has had many scientific papers published alongside his work.

He has tirelessly campaigned for animal rights, with some of his statements causing controversy.

In 2021, his house was targeted in a suspected arson attack, supposedly in response to his views.

His activism has also led to him receiving death threats – particularly his support for Just Stop Oil protestors.

Chris was awarded a CBE by the Queen in her New Year’s honours list in December 2018.

Since his late 30s Chris has had Ménière’s disease, which affects the inner ear.

He has also been open about his struggles with depression and his diagnosis of Asperger’s Syndrome (now merged with Autism Spectrum Disorder) in 2005.

Is Chris Packham married?

The TV host isn’t married but he lives in the New Forest with his long-term girlfriend Charlotte Corney, who owns the Isle of Wight Zoo.

The couple have a pet poodle called Scratchy as well as dogs Sid and Nancy – named after Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen.

Chris reportedly kept the fact that he was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome hidden from Charlotte, only revealing the diagnosis after five years of being together.

Charlotte said: “As our relationship progressed, I noticed he didn’t always seem to care how I felt.

“His truthfulness sometimes hurts me.

“It can still make me pretty distraught, and I can still make the mistake of equating this with how much he cares.”

Chris doesn’t have biological children, but does have a stepdaughter named Megan McCubbin.

He was previously married to her mother, Jo McCubbin, but they divorced 2008.

Megan followed in Chris’s footsteps and hosted Winterwatch with him.

What TV shows has Chris Packham hosted?

In August 2018, Packham co-hosted Yellowstone Live on National Geographic Channel with TV host Josh Elliott.

It was a four-night event showcasing the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem with feeds from live cameras.

In Mach 2019, he presented alongside Liz Bonnin and Steve Backshall for the four-part series Blue Planet Live.

In 2020, he narrated a three-part documentary series called Primates along with Ella Al-Shamahi.

He also co-presented Waterhole: Africa’s Animal Oasis which premiered in December 2020.

He has presented a six-part BBC Two documentary series called Animal Einsteins and a one-hour special titled Chris Packham: A Walk That Made Me, in which he walks a familiar path in Hampshire.

Chris started to front the popular BBC Two wildlife series Winterwatch in 2009, joining hosts Kate Humble and Simon King.

Chris replaced Bill Oddie, who had been with the show since its conception in 2005.

He has also co-hosted its sister programmes Springwatch and Autumnwatch – with presenters Gillian Burke, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams.

In 2023 Chris presented Inside Our Autistic Minds — a two-part BBC documentary about autism.

He also fronted the a BBC docuseries about the 4.5billion-year history of our home planet titled Earth. In the programme, which started in 2023, a number of different factors which have had effects on Earth are examined, as well as the long-term problems that the planet has sustained.