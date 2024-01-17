Disney Plus‘ Percy Jackson and the Olympians introduced viewers to a character named Augustus and fans are curious about whether he is a new character as well as who plays him. Here are both questions answered.

Which actor plays Augustus in the Disney Plus show?

The actor playing Augustus in Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians is Ted Dykstra.

Ted Dykstra is a Canadian actor and playwright who is a founding member of Soulpepper Theatre Company. His writing credits as a playwright include three projects which are Two Pianos Four Hands, Dorian, and Evangeline.

As an actor, Dykstra is known for his work as Bach in Bach’s Fight for Freedom and Ed Broadbent in Mulroney: The Opera. He is also a voice actor, having provided the voices for Dad Tiger in Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Reg in RoboRoach.

Apart from these, Dykstra has also had roles in other notable film and television projects such as Transplant, Fahrenheit 451, Orphan Black, The Expanse, and Reign.

Is Augustus a brand-new character?

Yes, Augustus is a brand-new character created for the Disney Plus Percy Jackson and the Olympians series who was not seen in any of the Percy Jackson books.

In the series, Augustus is an old Satyr who had known Grover before he had set out on a quest to find Pan. Grover, Percy, and Annabeth come across Augustus in a casino at a hotel called the Lotus Hotel, where Grover, entranced by the hotel’s trickery, divulged to Augustus how his Uncle Ferdinand was inspired by him.

Augustus recognized the name Ferdinand but then went back into his trance and got Grover to go deeper into the casino by promising him that he found Pan, an elusive nature god who the Satyrs believed could help preserve the natural world. Once a Satyr became a searcher it was their duty to find Pan.

However, Grover eventually found himself stuck in what appeared to be a virtual reality game until he was freed by Percy and Annabeth.

