The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Gaza’s malnutrition crisis is spiralling, with the number of children suffering from acute hunger rising sharply due to the ongoing blockade.

“The crisis remains entirely preventable. Deliberate blocking and delay of large-scale food, health, and humanitarian aid has cost many lives,” the WHO posted on X. “Nearly one in five children under five in Gaza City is now acutely malnourished, as reported by Nutrition Cluster partners.”

The WHO cited a threefold increase in acute malnutrition rates among children aged 6 to 59 months in Gaza City since June—making it the worst-affected part of the Strip.

The agency called for immediate and sustained action to flood Gaza with varied, nutritious food and ensure the delivery of therapeutic food for children, vital medicines, and essential supplies.

“This flow must remain consistent and unhindered to support recovery and prevent further deterioration,” the statement added