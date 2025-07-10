In a deeply tragic and disturbing incident that has shocked the Indian sports community, 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead by her father at their home in Sector 57, Gurugram, on Thursday morning.

The incident reportedly took place around 11:30 am at their first-floor residence. Initial reports suggest a domestic dispute escalated, during which Radhika’s father allegedly fired five bullets, three of which struck her. She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital but sadly succumbed to her injuries. The hospital authorities later informed the local police, who confirmed the fatal shooting.

Who was Radhika Yadav?

Radhika Yadav was a rising star in Indian tennis. Born on March 23, 2000, she achieved a career-best ITF women’s doubles ranking of 113 on November 4, 2024, and was ranked fifth in Haryana’s women’s doubles circuit.

Celebrated for her agility, smart gameplay, and dedication, Radhika had represented India in numerous national and international tennis events. She was seen as one of the country’s emerging talents in women’s doubles, alongside players like Poorvi Bhatt and Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda.

Possible motive still under probe

While the investigation is ongoing, some media outlets have speculated that Radhika’s father may have been upset over her frequent Instagram activity—especially her interest in creating reels. However, this claim remains unverified, and the family has not released any official statement. Radhika’s uncle, who visited the police station, declined to comment on the incident.

[With inputs from TOI]