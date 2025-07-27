When a modern-day Prime Minister steps into a millennium-old temple to pay tribute to a Tamil emperor, you know history just made a comeback.

On his second day in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the majestic Brihadisvara temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and joined the celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola I. But who exactly was this ancient emperor, and why is he being remembered with such grandeur in 2025?

Who was Rajendra Chola I?



Rajendra Chola I (ruled 1014–1044 CE) was not just a king, he was a force who expanded the boundaries of the Chola Empire beyond imagination. The son of the legendary Rajaraja Chola I, he ascended the throne and immediately launched a maritime military expedition so ambitious that it reached the Ganges in the north and Kedah in present-day Malaysia. These victories earned him the titles Gangaikondan (Conqueror of the Ganges) and Kedaramkondan (Conqueror of Kedah).

But his brilliance wasn’t limited to the battlefield. He founded Gangaikonda Cholapuram as his imperial capital, building a stunning temple that rivalled his father’s Brihadisvara temple in Thanjavur. For over 250 years, this city thrived as a centre of Tamil culture, Shaivism, art, and administration.

On Sunday, PM Modi reached the UNESCO site by chopper and was given a Poorna Kumbha reception. The temple grounds echoed with Thevaram hymns sung by Odhuvars, and a spiritual concert by music maestro Ilayaraja was held in his honour.

Live Events



He also released a commemorative coin celebrating Rajendra Chola I and a booklet on Thevaram songs, bridging ancient Tamil devotional literature with modern audiences.Before arriving at the temple, Modi held an informal 8-km roadshow in Trichy, cheered on by BJP and AIADMK supporters. His visit is being seen as a cultural statement as much as a political one, aligning with Tamil pride and the grandeur of India’s ancient empires.This year’s event also commemorates 1,000 years since Rajendra Chola’s legendary maritime expedition to Southeast Asia and the commencement of the construction of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, an architectural marvel of the Chola era.

The grand finale of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, which began on July 23, will be marked by celebrations on July 27.

Shivacharyas and Othuvamurthys (spiritual gurus trained in Saivaite canons) also recited Saivite hymns and gave the Prime Minister a grand welcome.

On the occasion, Gangaikonda Cholapuram was beautifully decorated with flower-laden green arches leading up to the temple, while police authorities brought the entire locality under tight security.

A millennium may have passed since Rajendra Chola I walked this land, but his legacy continues to echo across temples, textbooks, and, now, national headlines. As PM Modi stood beneath the soaring vimana of the Brihadisvara temple, it wasn’t just a political gesture, it was a tribute to India’s vast, often under-celebrated civilisational depth.

Inputs from agencies

