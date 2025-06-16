It’s been several days now since Israel launched its surprise attack on Iran.

The conflict has since escalated with each side launching dozens of strikes.

And because the warring sides don’t share a border, the attacks have largely been focused on air strikes.

While Iran may have the largest stock of missiles and drones in the Middle East, Israel’s air force is considered one of the most powerful in the world – and its air defence system, one of the most advanced.

And more crucially, Israel has the backing of the United States.

So is one military at a clear advantage?

Will the length of the conflict make a difference?

And are there other factors at play in this conflict?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Mamoun Abu Nowar – retired Jordanian air force general

Marina Miron – military analyst and researcher in the War Studies Department at King’s College London

Justin Bronk – senior research fellow for airpower and technology at the Royal United Services Institute