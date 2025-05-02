



These days, people seem to talk about inflation the way they talk about the weather. It’s such a persistent factor that it’s hard to ignore.

But there was a point in time when inflation wasn’t a big thing on people’s minds. Consumers were able to stretch their paychecks and buy the things they needed to run their households without bemoaning constant price increases.

Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter

Now, lingering inflation is a major pain point for consumers. And it’s forced them to change the way they shop.

Related: Walmart has bold plan to take down 7-Eleven, WaWa

With living costs remaining persistently high, consumers have to think carefully about how they’re spending. That means prioritizing essential bills over discretionary purchases.

The looming threat of tariff-related price increases only makes things worse. Consumers know that once tariffs take hold, their costs might increase even more. And that has a lot of people nervous.

Whole Foods expands with exciting new format. Image source: Whole Foods Market

Consumers are prioritizing grocery spending

Years of persistent inflation have dealt restaurants a harsh blow.

With food prices being up across the board, consumers are increasingly spending less on restaurants and are instead relying on groceries to keep themselves fed.

Related: ALDI unveils plans to take on Trader Joe’s

Restaurant dining has long been a more expensive prospect than cooking at home. And more recently, restaurant price increases have outpaced grocery price increases, widening the gap between the cost of dining out versus shopping for food.

Not surprisingly, a number of major restaurant chains have been forced to close locations in recent years due to sluggish sales.

On the flip side, grocery stores have gotten to benefit from this shift in consumer behavior. And a number of supermarket chains are expanding as a result of increased demand.

Aldi announced earlier this year that it plans to open 225 new stores in 2025. And Trader Joe’s is making plans to increase its lineup as well.

Whole Foods experiments with new store format

Earlier this year, Whole Foods announced plans to expand its store footprint. But it’s also focusing on a newer store concept — smaller stores.

Dubbed Daily Shops, these smaller versions of the traditional Whole Foods supermarket are ideal for densely packed urban areas where square footage comes at a premium.

Related: Costco puts new gourmet item on its grocery menu

Whole Foods is set to debut two Daily Shop locations in New York City in the coming weeks.

The first, a 10,000-square-foot store, is scheduled to open in Manhattan’s East Village StuyTown development in mid-May. The second, an 8,500-square-foot store, will open in the famous Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in early June.

Both stores will feature an assortment of products from local Northeast-based suppliers. The StuyTown store will also include a Java & Juice venue serving products such as coffee, tea, juices, smoothies, sandwiches, and desserts.

“Both locations are designed to bring the freshest, high-quality ingredients to customers with a convenience that fits their fast-paced urban lifestyles,” Whole Foods said.

A typical Whole Foods supermarket spans 40,000 square feet and offers shoppers plenty of room to roam. But in densely packed cities, squeezing a store that size into the fold can be cost-prohibitive, or even downright impossible, due to a lack of space.

Whole Foods opened its first Daily Shop in September 2024 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side — a neighborhood known as family-oriented. And there are plans in the works to introduce more Daily Shops to New York City beyond the StuyTown and Hell’s Kitchen locations.

More retail:

Walmart, Target, Costco make major 2025 announcement

Formerly bankrupt retailer makes painful decision to close more stores

Top investor takes firm stance on troubled retail brand

Walmart and Costco making major change affecting all customers

The move is a strategic one on the part of Whole Foods at a time when even Manhattan residents may be leaning toward grocery stores over the vast selection of restaurants at their disposal.

Of course, Whole Foods doesn’t exactly have the reputation of being an inexpensive place to shop. But New York City residents in particular tend to have high culinary standards. And there’s little doubt that Whole Foods will live up to its reputation as a purveyor of the finest food and beverage products in town.