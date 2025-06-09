Images: Supplied

With the launch of WHOOP 5.0 and the medical-grade WHOOP MG, founder and CEO Will Ahmed is ushering in a new era for wearable technology — one that goes far beyond fitness tracking.

In this interview with Gulf Business, the health tech pioneer shares how the latest innovations position the brand as a central operating system for human health.

From AI-powered insights that drive meaningful behaviour change to the platform’s growing popularity in the Middle East, Ahmed outlines how WHOOP is redefining performance, longevity, and recovery for its global user base.

What makes the WHOOP 5.0 launch a true leap forward for the brand — rather than just the next iteration?

This launch marks the beginning of a new chapter for us. With the launch of WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG, along with our new health software features, WHOOP is becoming the central operating system for human health.

WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG introduce medical-grade capabilities and insights never before offered in a single wearable.

The new sensors deliver 14 days of battery life — three times what our last device offered — while being 7 per cent smaller. WHOOP MG builds on that with Heart Screener with ECG, Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, and Blood Pressure Insights.

We’ve also introduced new software features including Healthspan with WHOOP Age, updated Sleep Performance, Hormonal Insights, and an improved Steps experience — all designed to help members perform better and live longer.

This isn’t just a product update. It’s the biggest leap forward in WHOOP technology to date, not just to our hardware, but to the entire WHOOP experience.

As wearables grow in popularity, how is WHOOP helping users turn data into meaningful behavior change and long-term habits?

WHOOP is transforming how people turn data into meaningful behavior change and lasting habits by shifting the focus from passive data collection to personalised, actionable insights that drive outcomes. WHOOP does this through a deeply integrated system of features designed to coach rather than just track.

For instance, our new Healthspan with WHOOP Age reveals how your behaviours — from sleep to strength training — are directly influencing your physiological age. This isn’t just data — it becomes a call to action to our members.

How would you describe the significance of the Middle East market for WHOOP — and what sets this region apart in terms of demand and adoption?

The GCC is a rapidly growing market for WHOOP. It was actually our fastest growing market last year. I’ve been coming to the region for almost a decade and have had a chance to see it firsthand.

This is a region that deeply values performance, health, and innovation. What’s unique here is the demand for premium, personalised solutions — and WHOOP is uniquely equipped to meet that.

Looking ahead, as wearables evolve beyond fitness to support long-term wellbeing and healthspan, where is WHOOP heading next?

In the coming months and year, we will be focused on additional new features that help support our goal of becoming a central operating system for our members’ health.

One of those initiatives is WHOOP Advanced Labs — our soon-to-be-released feature that integrates blood testing right into your WHOOP experience to provide an enhanced layer of coaching.

Any recovery tips you can share with users based on your experience?

There are many tools and strategies I use to optimise my recovery, including wearing blue light glasses before bed and cold plunging after working out.

I also find meditation personally has been one of the biggest unlocks for me. I do it every morning for 20 minutes and it’s become nonnegotiable for me.

When I was 24 years old I was really stressed about building WHOOP. I was run down, strung out, and I hadn’t really learned how to cope with stress.

I found meditation as a tool to really find balance and reflection. It allowed me to develop this ability to look at my thoughts in the third person. It made me feel much more in control and aware.