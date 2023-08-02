Things got weird on the ABC talk show “The View” once again on Wednesday morning when the show’s moderator Whoopi Goldberg left a producer speechless with a bizarre rant about having sex in a swimming pool.

Whoopi Goldberg talks about having sex in the pool 🤮 pic.twitter.com/WafPFNaCZw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 2, 2023

Goldberg’s Bizarre Pool Sex Rant

“The View” went off the rails this morning when Goldberg and her co-hosts were discussing a recent Wall Street Journal report about how “noisy hotels, sunburns, and food poisoning can kill any chance of romance.”

Sadly, it didn’t take long for the conversation to take a grotesquely sexual turn.

“I think an idea might be, you go on vacation with your husband then you have sex with somebody you meet there,” co-host Joy Behar exclaimed, according to Daily Mail. “Now, that’s a vacation!

“The best sex is in Italy, I don’t know why, I think there’s something in the food,” she continued. “I’ve been to a lot of different countries.”

Goldberg took issue with Behar saying that “Sex on the beach is a drink and that’s a fun thing to order,” as the former Sister Act star made it clear that she is not a fan of the act that the cocktail is named after.

“You know, sex on the beach is overrated,” Goldberg said. “Because, you know, if you tried to have sex in the pool, you know that’s not easy. Because you’re trying to go up the hill and you’re getting resistance from the water that is within. Because when you’re in the pool you’re surrounded in the water. Have you ever tried to put anything…”

Goldberg then abruptly stopped speaking and looked off-camera to her producer Brian Teta, who was seen holding his head in his hands in shock and disgust.

“Brian’s going to send us to commercial,” said co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked in Donald Trump’s administration but has since turned her back on the former president.

“Oh, you’re trying to move me on now?” Goldberg asked Teta as the audience began to laugh. “You tell me, ‘Get engaged in the conversation,’ then I start to get engaged, now you want me to stop talking?”

From there, Goldberg mercifully moved the show on to the next segment.

Check out the awkward exchange for yourself in the video below.

“If you try to have sex in the pool, you know, that’s not easy. Because you’re trying to go up the hill and you’re getting resistance from the water that is within.” Whoopi Goldberg took a “The View” discussion in quite the direction Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/CbvVjFwPuC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2023

Social Media Users Respond

Social media users were left stunned and appalled by the segment.

“Whoopi is really over here describing having sex in a pool lmaooo #TheView,” one user commented, with another adding, “This segment is a mess Lmaoo …whoopi #TheView.”

“That entire segment was odd. #TheView,” a third user stated.

Goldberg Boasts About Three Divorces

This came just one day after Goldberg made headlines by revealing on “The View” that she could not be happier that her three previous marriages ended in divorce.

“I was dancing and prancing around, I was so glad to get out of there! Every time!” she said. “Because I always knew, I always thought, ‘you didn’t want to do this from the giddyap! You knew you didn’t want to do it and you did it anyway so shut up and move on!’”

“Why did you do it?” Behar asked, with Goldberg replying, “I thought I could make a round hole go into a square peg. I thought that that was what was for me.”

“I was never meant to be married,” she continued. “And I know that and I knew that then and I kept trying to do what everybody would say I was supposed to do and then it was like, you know what, ‘this is getting expensive and boring.’”

Daily Mail reported that Goldberg’s first two marriages were to drug counselor Alvin Martin from 1973-1979 and cinematographer David Claessen from 1986-1988. Her final marriage was to actor and union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg, who she was married to from 1994 until they divorced in 1995.

Check out this full segment in the video below.

While some executives at ABC may see it as an asset that Goldberg is making headlines for “The View,” she’s also doing so for all the wrong reasons.

In the end, we can’t help but sympathize with her producer, who appears to have had enough of her nonsense!