Whoopi Goldberg missed the season 27 premiere of the ABC talk show “The View” on Tuesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19, with her co-host Joy Behar seemingly gleefully telling the audience “yes, it’s back!”

Joy Behar: “Whoopi is not here. She has COVID. Yes. It’s back!” Here we go… pic.twitter.com/7EesrNv2l8 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 5, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For COVID-19

“We’re back. Thank you, this is the premiere show of our 27th year on the air,” Behar, 80, said as she kicked off the show. “I was here for all of it, except for two, when they canned me. When they sacked my behind.”

This was a reference to when Behar was inexplicably fired from “The View” back in 2013, only to be brought back two years later in 2015.

“As you can see, Whoopi is not here, she has COVID,” Behar continued. “Yes, it’s back, it’s back, but she’s on the mend, she’s on the tail end, and she’ll probably be back this week. But, sorry she’s not here, for those of you that were looking forward to seeing her.”

“ITS BACK!”

The View declares COVID “is back” because Whoopi Goldberg got COVID AGAIN (despite being vaccinated) and had to miss the first episode of the new season (27). pic.twitter.com/V8vt5p82wU — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 5, 2023

Entertainment Weekly reported that Goldberg previously tested positive for COVID-19 in January of 2022 and then again in November of last year, with the second bout forcing her to miss some episodes of “The View.” Back in February of this year, Goldberg was absent from “The View” as she dealt with a “bad virus” that Behar claimed was not related to COVID.

“It was a shock, because I’m triple vaxxed, I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said after her first COVID battle, according to Decider. “It’s one of those things where you think, I’ve done everything I was supposed to do… Yeah, it doesn’t stop omicron.

“I don’t know how much more proof people need to see that the vaccination — while it does not necessarily stop it from happening again — it is not happening at the same rate that it was,” Goldberg added. “I don’t know anybody that doesn’t know somebody who’s got it or has just gotten over it. That is not a good sign.”

“I’ve done everything I was supposed to do,” said Whoopi Goldberg after testing positive for Covid-19. Goldberg is triple vaxxed. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 5, 2022

Jill Biden Has COVID

This comes after it was announced on Monday night that the First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement, according to Reuters. “She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

“She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms,” Alexander continued.

“She’ll be monitored by the White House medical team and follow their advice on when to return to the White House,” her press secretary Vanessa Valdivia added to ABC News this morning.

First Jill Biden, now Whoopi has Covid. This is how they’re priming America to bring back Covid lockdowns for the election. Everything is a script.pic.twitter.com/vVHHhJaYmw — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 5, 2023

The White House claims that President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID.

“Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening,” the White House stated. “The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

“The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” added White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.https://t.co/SyGs7w5x7T — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) September 5, 2023

Social Media Users Respond

Many social media users have pointed out how convenient it is that COVID-19 is suddenly making a comeback heading into another election year, given how much the lockdown appeared to help Democrats in 2020.

So yesterday it was reported Jill Biden has COVID Today Whoopi Goldberg misses The View due to COVID They are literally using the same script from a few years ago and what’s sad is a large majority of people will fall for it again pic.twitter.com/bv0LJxMQwS — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) September 5, 2023

Where the heck did Covid go for the past couple years? I didn’t know anyone who had it, now BAM! Whoopi has it, Jill Biden has it, it’s spreading like wildfire in my city Wtf? — Stephanie ac 😬😬😬😬 (@stephanie_co239) September 5, 2023

They are dialing up the campaign again. First Jill Biden, now Whoopi. I guess lots of celebrities will now be ordered to claim they have it and make their PR releases. All designed to dial up the campaign and “get your boosters”. Are you going to fall for it again? https://t.co/V33qfX9lcz — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 5, 2023

First Jill Biden.

Now Whoopi Goldberg.

They are trying to push Covid again. — David Vance (@DVATW) September 5, 2023

First Jill Biden and now Whoopi. The elites on the left will be wanting lockdowns and mask mandates. Do not comply. It’s an election cycle scam like the last time. @DLoesch @ChrisLoesch @INDIO_RADIO @thekytikat https://t.co/Ll0SRC8DmR — Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) September 5, 2023

