Opinion

During Tuesday’s episode of her ABC talk show “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg went into panic mode over Donald Trump’s massive victory in the Iowa caucus on Monday.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Whoopi Goldberg told her audience on TheView why nobody should vote for Donald Trump: Goldberg said she believes Trump is going to ‘disappear’ pic.twitter.com/74Z9qVFGdR — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 11, 2024

‘Don’t Get Suckered’

Despite harsh weather conditions and ongoing efforts from the left to take him down, Trump secured a 30-point win in the Iowa caucus that took place on Monday, according to Decider.

“This seems par for the course,” Goldberg said. “You know, it’s early days and none of us are going to know what happens until it happens.”

“So don’t get suckered,” she continued as the super liberal co-host Joy Behar chimed in to add, “Don’t get complacent!”

“Don’t get suckered,” Goldberg added. “This is yours. This belongs to the United States of America, all the people sitting here and at home, this is your election. We can’t tell you who to vote for, we’re just telling you what we’re seeing. Keep that in mind.”

Behar’s Meltdown

During this same segment, Behar had a full meltdown over the caucus results.

“This is what the 5 percent voted for,” Behar said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “They voted for a guy who, today, had to come to New York to show up in court in a case against a woman that a federal judge has already said he raped. That’s who you voted for.”

Behar went on to claim that Trump has lost “so many times” as she made an L-sign on her forehead.

“You voted for a guy who said, come, risk your lives for the grand wizard,” she continued, referring to the title of the national leader of the Ku Klux Klan. “Come in the snow and the sleet, because I am more important than your life. That’s who the 5 percent voted for.”

Check out this full segment in the video below.

Trump’s Victory Speech

Trump responded to his victory on Monday by calling for Americans to “come together.”

“I really think this is time now for everybody, our country, to come together,” Trump said, according to The Daily Signal. “We want to come together, whether … Republican or Democrat or liberal or conservative.”

“I want to congratulate Ron and Nikki for having a good time together. We are all having a good time together. And I think they both actually did very well, I do. They both did very well,” Trump added, referring to his opponents Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Trump then referenced Vivek Ramaswamy, saying, “I also want to congratulate Vivek. He did a hell of a job, going from zero, and he’s getting about 8%.”

Trump was not so positive towards President Joe Biden, however.

“I don’t want to be overly rough on the president, but I have to say that he is the worst president that we have had in the history of our country,” Trump said. “He’s destroying our country. … I thought to myself, Jimmy Carter is happy now. Because he will go down as being a brilliant president by comparison to Joe Biden.”

A shameless liberal like Goldberg really should be panicking about Trump’s caucus win because it shows that leftists have failed in their quest to destroy him. In the end, nobody should be surprised if Trump is back in the White House at this time next year!

