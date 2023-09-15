The radically liberal Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg slipped up on Thursday when she accidentally made the case for her beloved President Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry as she discussed it on her ABC talk show “The View.”

Goldberg Sounds Off

Goldberg, 67, attempted to belittle House Republicans for opening the impeachment inquiry in to Biden before twilling them to “prove their case.”

“Do whatever you have to do, and when you get all the stuff you think you got, come to us and let us know. I want to see,” Goldberg said.

Unfortunately for Goldberg, however, this actually makes the case for the impeachment inquiry because proving “it” is the entire point of an inquiry! Goldberg may not have meant to, but she inadvertently showed just how necessary it was for Republicans to open this inquiry in the first place.

Thank you, Whoopi!

Goldberg’s Co-Hosts Weigh In

Goldberg’s conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked in Donald Trump’s administration, also argued that this inquiry was desperately needed.

“I think there’s impropriety related to Biden’s involvement with Hunter,” Griffin said. “He said Hunter didn’t make money from China and never met with any of his Ukrainian business partners, which he had. Bringing him to the state dinner was bad optics.”

However, Griffin is not expecting this impeachment process to get very far.

“Let me just tell you, I know Congress very well — this is dead on arrival in the Senate,” she explained. “They don’t have 65 votes to convict Joe Biden.”

Unsurprisingly, the radically liberal co-host Joy Behar had a meltdown over the inquiry, slamming Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for opening it.

“Is there anything more pathetic than this Kevin McCarthy who is beholden to the dumbest wing in his party?” Behar questioned. “I mean, can you imagine anybody in Congress speaking to Pelosi like that? She would smack them down in two seconds.”

Her co-host Sara Haines targeted Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for supporting Biden’s impeachment inquiry.

“Now you’re worked up and passionate about this, and about spending cuts while you’re going to waste time doing another hearing,” Haines said of Gaetz. “Like, this is such B.S. I can’t even take it.”

Check out this full segment in the video below.

Goldberg Demands Democrats ‘Get Behind’ Biden

Goldberg and her co-hosts on “The View” have been shamelessly in Biden’s corner from the very start of his disastrous presidency. Back in April, Goldberg demanded that Democrats “get behind” Biden heading into next year’s presidential election.

“They said Joe would break the economy. We have record low unemployment and inflation is down to 5% from 10 at its peak. Let’s be realistic, you know,” Goldberg said, according to Fox News. “But Democrats, I don’t know why you’re talking about, you know, who, the person to do the job is doing the job.”

“You get behind him and we won’t have a problem,” she added. “The minute you start making inroads, or maybe this person or maybe this person, we’re done for. Make a decision. Make a decision!”

Behar was quick to agree with her.

“Also he needs another four years to finish the job. You can’t fight fascism in four years. You need eight years for that,” Behar alleged, with Goldberg replying, “He’s done a lot for the country. He brought us back from the precipice. You know it’s not a perfect country, but it’s better than where we were.”

This all just goes to show how shamelessly biased the media has become in Biden’s favor.

No wonder nobody can take them seriously anymore.