In a decisive move to reshape the global healthcare event landscape, Informa Markets unveiled WHX, a unified brand platform succeeding the long-standing Arab Health, earlier this year.

The announcement, made at the 50th-anniversary edition of Arab Health, represents a transformative vision for the next 50 years of global healthcare collaboration and innovation, highlighting Dubai’s role as a global hub for medical advancement.

Designed to reflect the needs of a fast-evolving sector, WHX consolidates Informa’s international healthcare events under one vision and expands into new thematic domains — most notably with the launch of WHX Tech, set to debut in Dubai in September.

More than just a rebrand

The transition from Arab Health to WHX marks more than just a rebrand. It represents a strategic overhaul to better serve a healthcare ecosystem increasingly defined by technological convergence, data-driven solutions, and global collaboration. WHX positions itself as a platform not just for conversation, but for action — bringing together clinical leaders, healthtech pioneers, investors, and policymakers from across the world.

Solenne Singer, senior vice president for Informa Markets, said, “WHX Tech is where innovation in digital health comes to life.”

“Designed to spark breakthroughs, this event goes beyond showcasing new technologies—it’s about turning ideas into actionable solutions that address the real-world challenges facing global healthcare. As demand grows for more curated, content-driven, and forward-looking experiences, WHX Tech stands at the forefront, providing a platform for ideas to become investments and technologies to become care.

“We’re not just reflecting on where healthcare is heading; we’re actively shaping its future. Dubai is a global capital for healthcare transformation, and WHX Tech is where the world’s leading thinkers, builders, and disruptors will converge to chart the next decade of digital health. We’re proud to offer a platform that connects ambition with opportunity at a global scale,” Singer added.

Under the WHX umbrella, the healthcare industry gains access to a globally integrated suite of events designed to address sector challenges and accelerate innovation.

The brand’s flagship event, WHX Dubai (formerly Arab Health), continues its legacy as a key global gathering, while new verticals such as WHX Labs Dubai, WHX Leaders and WHX Tech signal a broader commitment to specialised, future-facing programming.

WHX is designed to be more than a physical destination. It is an ecosystem for health transformation, purpose-built to unite diverse stakeholders, from clinicians and technologists to regulators and startup founders.

Each component of WHX is curated to inspire measurable outcomes — whether through partnerships, investment, or implementation of emerging solutions.

Health innovation to take centre stage at WHX Tech

The most anticipated development within the WHX rollout is WHX Tech, a dedicated digital health and innovation platform launching September 8–10, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Developed in partnership with global health technology authority HIMSS, WHX Tech reflects the growing urgency around digital transformation in healthcare systems worldwide.

Designed to spotlight emerging solutions in AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and medical deep tech, WHX Tech will feature over 300 exhibitors, a curated conference programme, live demonstrations, and a startup competition called XCELERATE, offering a share of a $50,000 prize fund.

“At WHX Tech we are proud to be showcasing our traqpharma traceability platform, demonstrating how we are transforming national healthcare systems by eliminating counterfeits and shortages,” said Jihad Tayara, CEO of EVOTEQ.

“We’ll be discussing how AI, interoperability, and digital innovation are shaping the future of healthcare,” added Sam Amory, managing director at Dedalus AMEA. “At Dedalus, we’re committed to enabling smarter, more connected healthcare systems.”

Expert-driven, content-rich programming

WHX Tech will be guided by an advisory board of globally respected healthcare leaders.

Among its members are Dr David Rhew, global chief medical officer and VP of Healthcare at Microsoft; Dr James Mault, CEO of BioIntelliSense; Dr Sam Shah, digital health advisor and director of the Office of Healthcare Data Management, NEOM (UK); Dr Myriam Fernández, head of Health Innovation at Amazon Web Services (AWS) EMEA; Reenita Das, senior partner and SVP – Healthcare & Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan; and Dr Tamara Sunbul, strategic advisor for Digital Health in Saudi Arabia.

Their insights will shape content across three major stages at WHX Tech.

WORLD X will focus on global perspectives in digital health, featuring case studies and strategies for digital adoption from across continents. FUTURE X will spotlight cutting-edge innovation in diagnostics, personalised medicine, and biotechnology, and will also host XCELERATE, the region’s largest startup competition. XCELERATE itself will serve as a hub for investment and entrepreneurial collaboration, connecting high-impact start-ups with capital and scale-up opportunities.

The event will also host conferences featuring leading industry experts, including Frost & Sullivan’s Das; AWS’ Dr Fernández; Dr Mussaad Al Razouki, operating partner Deerfields Management; Vidith Phillips, director of Industry Relations and clinical AI researcher, Johns Hopkins Medicine; and surgeon, teacher and futurist Professor Shafi Ahmed.

Reflecting the ongoing transformation of healthcare

The launch of WHX and WHX Tech comes at a time of significant transformation in healthcare. Ageing populations, rising costs, and growing demand for personalised care are pushing systems to innovate. Technology — especially AI, remote monitoring, and genomics — offers new solutions, but also demands new platforms for shared learning and integration.

“With WHX Tech, we are creating a dedicated platform to bring together the brightest minds and the latest digital health innovations,” said Singer. “This is about addressing critical challenges and defining the future of healthcare.”

Ronan O’Connor, HIMSS vice president and MD of EMEA echoed the sentiment. “WHX Tech aligns with the HIMSS mission to reform the global health ecosystem through information and technology. By connecting stakeholders across the spectrum, we’re building a community where innovation improves care delivery and patient outcomes.”

WHX calendar and key events

The WHX transition and the scope of the changes — in event strategy, brand philosophy, partnerships, and structure — points to a foundational rethink. Rather than a single-event rebrand, WHX has evolved into a strategic ecosystem responding to real-world challenges and opportunities in healthcare.

WHX’s broader calendar now includes WHX Dubai, the flagship gathering evolving Arab Health’s legacy with expanded programming and international reach; WHX Labs Dubai, formerly Medlab Middle East and now aligned under the WHX umbrella; and WHX Tech, the digital health and innovation platform for a rapidly evolving world.

Together, these events represent a cohesive response to a healthcare industry in flux — bringing clarity, structure, and focus to a diverse global audience.