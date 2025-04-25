



As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries, healthcare remains pivotal. While many health systems have attempted to implement AI through point solutions—single-use applications that address specific needs—these fragmented tools often fail to deliver lasting value. The real potential of AI lies in a platform approach, where a unified system can repurpose AI capabilities across multiple functions, streamlining care delivery and operational efficiency at scale. At the forefront of this transformation is Andor Health, whose AI-first ThinkAndor® platform eliminates the inefficiencies of point-based AI solutions. According to Pritesh Patel, Chief Operating Officer of Andor Health, by scaling across a healthcare system, ThinkAndor’s® AI enables organisations to extend its benefits beyond single-use cases, unlocking new opportunities in clinical workflow orchestration, ambient documentation and enhanced AI vision capabilities. Why Point Solutions Fall Short The healthcare industry has seen cycles of adopting and replacing fragmented technologies, which have struggled to provide sustainable ROI. Many health systems initially implemented healthcare applications as a point solution, only to realise that managing disparate systems created more complexity rather than reducing it. The advent of AI-based point solutions puts healthcare organisations in a similar place – implementing singular AI features rather than a platform for the last scale. This approach places systems in the same situation as before. A platform approach, on the other hand, allows AI-enhanced use cases to be systematically deployed across an entire health system, creating a framework for scale and innovation. Once AI is approved and implemented at scale, it can be responsibly repurposed for use cases, providing a centralised and unified agent that enhances efficiency across various functions. Beyond Single-Use: The Power of AI at Scale Rather than being confined to one-off applications, AI-first ThinkAndor® delivers enterprise-wide value by supporting diverse functions across the care continuum. Clinical Documentation (AI feature) Through automated ambient documentation, ThinkAndor® improves documentation efficiency by 47% across various nursing workflows. For an inpatient admission, the platform also reduces ~200 EHR clicks per patient admission and boosts overall staff productivity by 15%. By tripling nursing capacity, this AI-driven documentation system allows clinicians to spend more time on patient care than administrative tasks. Machine Learning & Care Coordination Leveraging machine learning, ThinkAndor® supports predictive modelling that goes beyond traditional tools. AI-powered models, such as those used to predict post-operative recovery outcomes (e.g., urinary continence and erectile function following robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy), demonstrate significant potential for personalised patient care without increased administrative burdens. In one study, AI-based ANN models achieved AUCs of 0.74 for potency and 0.68 for continence, outperforming other predictive models. These models provide clinicians with data-driven insights to better manage patient expectations and guide shared decision-making throughout the patient care journey. ThinkAndor® also integrates neural vision insights to support ambient observation without requiring health systems to invest in proprietary hardware or edge-based computing. By leveraging existing endpoints, the platform uses AI agents to continuously scan for key conditions such as bed availability, cleaning status, provider identification, hand washing, patient falls, elopement, and more—enabling proactive workflows and improved care team coordination. Furthermore, these use cases can be tethered to ancillary systems (EMR, CRM, HR), automatically allowing the data transfer and action to happen. By integrating responsible AI at the enterprise level, Andor Health enables health systems to scale AI adoption efficiently, improving operational effectiveness and patient outcomes. Sustainable Healthcare Through AI Innovation AI is not just a tool for improving efficiency—it is also a key driver of a sustainable future in healthcare. ThinkAndor® optimises care coordination, reduces administrative burden, and enables data-driven decision-making, all while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. As health systems look to the future, embracing a platform approach over point solutions is critical. By leveraging an AI Infrastructure at scale, healthcare organisations can maximise impact, improve workforce efficiency, and ultimately enhance the quality of patient care in a meaningful and sustainable way – not just now but for decades to come.