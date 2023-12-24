It took North Queensland publican Paul Goodrick about three days to get his beer taps up and running after the peak of the floods.

Now, along with lodging for those who’ve lost their homes to the disaster, the Cassowary Coast’s Criterion Hotel is a place where people can sit down and have a chat.

Locals gathered around the front bar at the Criterion Hotel at South Johnstone on the Cassowary Coast.(Supplied: Paul Goodrick)

“There’s a lot of stories around mate, a bit of tragedy here,” he said.

“Stories coming out about where the water went, damage to farms, animals, livestock, there was so much water, it’s incredible.”

There are huge efforts underway to restore roads, clear flood-ravaged belongings and house hundreds of displaced people across Far North Queensland.

About a foot of floodwater went through Criterion Hotel at South Johnstone, says owner Paul Goodrick.(Supplied: Facebook)

But rebuilding social connection is just as important as opening a main road, according to former Queensland Fire and Rescue Deputy Commissioner Iain MacKenzie.

“Working to keep up the spirits of people up is very important, [by] whatever means that is,” he said.

“We do see the emphasis on on rebuilding physical things where rebuilding that social connection is just as important.”

Authorities continue to repair and assess damaged roads across the region.(Supplied: Tess Fapani)

Professor MacKenzie — who helped design Queensland’s Standard for Disaster Management and now works with Griffith University — said that was a key takeaway from the Black Summer bushfires.

Iain MacKenzie is a Professor of Practice for disaster management.(Supplied: Griffith University)

“We might think that opening the road or opening some particular facility is important but really, it was the local bowls club where the community regularly met,” he said.

“So actually putting the effort and money and resources into getting the bowls club open might be the important thing.”

But the Far North Queensland community has different needs compared to other parts of the country (there are only a handful of bowls clubs north of Cairns), which is why it’s important to consult with locals.

“A key part of recovery is not just working with, but listening to, locals about what’s important to them and recognising their needs,” Professor MacKenzie said.

Cape Tribulation is remote. It’s also a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site.(ABC News: Brendan Mounter)

For example, at Cape Tribulation, residents need diesel to keep the power on, local Jeremy Blockey noted.

He runs a farm and bed and breakfast in the area, and said the community could be isolated for weeks after landslides cut off the only access roads.

“Two thousand litres [of diesel] might only last two or three days to run the [generators] … that are going to sustain our community, the most critical one of those also runs the power supply for the Telstra and Optus tower,” he said.

A house at Yorkeys Knob, one of the hundreds impacted by flooding.(Supplied: Mark Cochrane)

Meanwhile on the Cairns Northern Beaches, resident Martin Anton has called on councils to open up sites where members of the public can dump rubbish.

“You have got all the people’s belongings, some of their kids Christmas presents, decorations out stacked two metres high on the footpath,” he said.

“If we’re going to be waiting for help to come, the stink of this flood is going to linger for too long and it’s going really effect some people mentally.”

Tourism a ‘delicate balancing act’

Professor MacKenzie said authorities tended to focus on five “functional groups” while responding to natural disasters.

They are: economic impacts, buildings and infrastructure, transport and communications, human and social impacts and the natural environment.

He said these areas were interlinked and for Far North Queensland, tourism stood out as a key economic-driver needed to help the community get back on its feet.

Mr Nelson says the water at Palm Cove is looking fantastic at the moment.(Supplied)

Michael Nelson, managing director of a Cairns-based tourism marketing company, said the industry faced a $120 million hit from cancellations and lost bookings so far over the peak period.

“The fact that we’ve taken the hit during this time, is what’s making this hurt just a little bit more,” he said.

He says tourism infrastructure was already back online, with restaurants open and tours to the Great Barrier Reef up and running.

“A lot of people, they’ve been impacted by the floods, they’ve lost their belongings, perhaps they’ve had an impact to their house. They work in tourism,” Mr Nelson said.

“Sincerely, the best way that you can help this destination in its recovery is don’t turn your back on us. Come up and enjoy.”

‘Mud clean-up is just step one’

Professor MacKenzie said mental health was always a key factor in the recovery.

“The thing that is quite predictable in these events is the emotions of people and how that plays out,” he said.

Flood-damaged belongings line some Far North Queensland streets.(ABC Wide Bay: Patrick Heagney)

“That’s what we need to be very cautious of in terms of mental health and wellbeing as well, because in the immediate aftermath of these events people are literally running on adrenaline.

“But then of course, as it slows down people start to tire very quickly and the reality of this is that if your house has been flooded the clean up, getting the mud and the smell out, is just step one.”

He said Far North Queensland had a long road ahead to recovery.

With the state and federal governments announcing a $64 million package for those impacted by ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, he believed it was important resources were rolled out in the right order.

That also counts for volunteers and donations.

“We see sometimes good-hearted people dropping off electrical equipment or saying, ‘Here’s the fridge’ but the reality is that the power won’t be on,” he said.

“There’s time for these things to happen and it’s not necessarily within the first week, so getting those relief arrangements in place at the right time is all important.”

While army helicopters have been flying supplies to remote communities and flooding remains a threat across the far north, having a clean front bar at the Criterion Hotel is a comfort to Mr Goodrick.

“I don’t know all the history, but a couple of the old fellas have told me they haven’t had water in our bar downstairs since 1977,” says Mr Goodrick, who has only owned the bar for six weeks.

“The locals are looking after us and they’ve come back in their droves.”

