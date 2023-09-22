If Chinese carmakers were somehow able to overcome tariff economics, dealer-network logistics and marketing hurdles, they would still face another challenge in the U.S. There may be a decent chance of American consumers going for a Chinese EV, but there’s almost no chance of U.S. politicians supporting an auto-market evolution that benefits Chinese companies over American ones.

“Trump put [the China tariff] on there honestly in a fit of pique, but it’s going to stay,” says economist Mary Lovely, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute. “In Washington right now, they’ll go after anything that looks like it’s got a Chinese component.”

A flavor of this tension is already playing out in the European Union, where Chinese brands accounted for an estimated8 percent share of EVs last year, according to an EU official. In a bid to ward off a flood of cheap imports, the European Commission on Sept. 13 launched an investigation into China’s EV subsidies. President Ursula von der Leyen said prices for Chinese electric cars are “kept artificially low by huge state subsidies,” which “is distorting our market.”

For the U.S. EV market, what comes next hinges in part on the UAW negotiations. This year through August, US factories made about 7 million cars and trucks, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data, almost two thirds of which came from union plants.

If the carmakers concede to the union on higher pay, Tynan expects they will in turn negotiate for a smaller, more flexible workforce, which would lock in fewer car models, fewer cars and higher prices. “If I can sell less and make more, that’s the whole point,” he says.

In short, Detroit is drifting further and further from the starter car, while factories in China are specializing in it. Just don’t expect the latter to solve for the former anytime soon.