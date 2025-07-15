Shares of digital infrastructure provider Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) jumped 5.4% in the afternoon session on continued investor optimism surrounding its strategic pivot to building high-performance computing (HPC) data centers for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. The company, which is transitioning its business model to focus on the surging demand for AI infrastructure, is benefiting from a positive outlook from investors and analysts. While no specific news was released today, the move reflects ongoing confidence in Applied Digital’s strategy to build out large-scale data centers tailored for AI and HPC workloads.

Applied Digital’s shares are extremely volatile and have had 107 moves greater than 5% over the last year. In that context, today’s move indicates the market considers this news meaningful but not something that would fundamentally change its perception of the business.

Applied Digital is up 28.4% since the beginning of the year, but at $10.01 per share, it is still trading 27.8% below its 52-week high of $13.86 from June 2025. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Applied Digital’s shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $132,490.

