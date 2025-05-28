Why is this happening?

A growing trend of Chinese men marrying women from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh is raising concerns about human trafficking. While these unions may appear to be cross-cultural relationships, evidence suggests many are linked to criminal activities.

China faces a significant shortage of women of marriageable age due to the long-term effects of its one-child policy. This policy, in place from 1979 to 2015, led to a preference for sons, creating a demographic imbalance. Now, over 35 million Chinese men are without local partners, and this number is expected to rise.

Who is affected?

Desperate to find wives, many Chinese men are turning to websites and matchmaking services to find brides abroad, particularly in poorer countries. Some pay large sums to arrange these marriages. According to Ding Changfa, a professor from Xiamen University quoted by South China Morning Post: “In rural China, we have approximately 34.9 million ‘leftover men’ who might face the marriage pressures of providing housing, cars, and bride price totalling between 500,000 and 600,000 yuan. Last year, the average disposable income per capita in rural areas across China was just over 20,000 yuan.”

How does trafficking occur?

Women from low-income communities are often lured with promises of genuine marriage and a better life. However, they find themselves trapped by criminal gangs. The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh has warned citizens against using illegal matchmaking agencies and “buying a foreign wife.” Despite laws against deceptive cross-border matchmaking, underground agents continue to operate.

Where are these scams happening?

Similar issues have been reported in Pakistan, where illegal marriage centers deceive Christian families. Chinese men are presented as wealthy converts, but many women are forced into prostitution or illegal organ trade after arriving in China. Illegal agents produce fake documents to disguise Chinese men as suitable matches.

Live Events

What are the governments doing?

Government responses have been cautious. The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad stated on May 12, 2019, “There is no evidence of forced prostitution or organ trade involving Pakistani women in China,” but acknowledged illegal matchmaking operations. This comes as China and Pakistan are involved in the $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which has brought thousands of Chinese workers to Pakistan, potentially facilitating illegal matchmaking.

What are the challenges?

Legal gaps and slow legal action hinder efforts to combat trafficking. Chinese citizens can easily obtain visas on arrival in Pakistan, while Pakistanis face strict visa processes to enter China, making it easier for traffickers to operate.

What is the impact?

Victims are isolated by language, culture, and lack of legal protection. Some in China have suggested lowering the legal marriage age to address the problem. Chen Songxi, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, proposed reducing the age from 22 for men and 20 for women to 18 years.

