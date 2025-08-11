One of CoreWeave’s biggest strategic moves could face major challenges. So why is its stock soaring?

CoreWeave (CRWV 7.00%) stock recorded huge gains over the past week of trading. The artificial intelligence (AI) company’s share price soared 24.4% higher across the stretch.

CoreWeave’s big stock rally arrived in conjunction with the news that one of the company’s big strategic initiatives could face major hurdles. According to reports, CoreWeave’s $9 billion deal to buy Core Scientific could wind up being blocked — but many investors actually seem to be happy with the news.

What’s next for CoreWeave?

CoreWeave announced on July 7 that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Core Scientific at a $9 billion valuation. Even before the deal was officially announced, rumblings of a potential acquisition were met with negative reactions from CoreWeave shareholders. Some big Core Scientific shareholders are also apparently unhappy with the deal.

While terms for the potential buyout have already been agreed to, Core Scientific’s shareholders still need to approve the acquisition. Along with bullish valuation momentum for the broader AI space, hopes that the buyout could be scuttled helped power big gains for CoreWeave stock this week.

If CoreWeave were to complete its acquisition of Core Scientific, it would help the company reduce roughly $10 billion in lease expenses. On the other hand, the all-stock deal would result in a substantial amount of share value dilution for current stockholders — and some investors and analysts are wondering whether the buyout is in the company’s best interest.

While news about the potential Core Scientific acquisition will probably continue to play a significant role in CoreWeave stock’s near-term performance outlook, the AI cloud computing company has strengths that could allow it to deliver strong returns regardless of how the buyout situation resolves.