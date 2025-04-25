The looming installation of one of D-Wave Quantum‘s (QBTS 3.30%) quantum computing systems was the news drawing investors to the company’s stock over the past few days. As the market prepared to take a break for the weekend D-Wave Quantum shares had risen almost 18% in value week to date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Sweet home Alabama

On Wednesday, D-Wave announced that, in conjunction with local tech company Davidson Technologies, it had completed the assembly phase of a D-Wave Advantage2 annealing quantum system in Huntsville, Alabama. The company added that with this part of the project complete, the installation is nearly finalized.

When complete, the system will sit in a secure facility tailored for the needs of quantum computing, D-Wave added. The security is also appropriate given the company’s list of federal government and aerospace industry clients.

In the press release heralding the milestone, D-Wave wrote that the Advantage2 “will be the first annealing quantum computer hosted on-premises in the state, offering new pathways for the development of quantum optimization applications designed to support mission-critical challenges in areas including national defense.”

Gazing toward the future

Quantum computing promises to be the great technological revolution of our age, with machines that crunch data exponentially faster than traditional computers. At the moment that’s more hope than reality, which is why a concrete development like the one D-Wave announced tends to excite the market. Investors will be hoping for continued encouragement from the company.