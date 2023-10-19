The dad joke – Why did the slot machine bring a ladder to the casino? has an answer that you may have never guessed but will definitely leave you giggling.

Dad jokes have been taking over social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter for several years now and in some cases, we are left with waiting for a while to find out the answer. Something similar happened with the joke about ‘Why did the slot machine bring a ladder to the casino?’ If you are looking for the answer, we have got you covered!

Why did the slot machine bring a ladder to the casino?

If you are wondering ‘Why did the slot machine bring a ladder to the casino? the answer is quite simple…

Because it heard the stakes were getting higher!

For those who know a thing or two about gambling, you would be aware of how the stakes in this activity can be unpredictable with the stakes getting higher. Here, the joke tends to play on the words to make light of the situation.

Another one to tell your friends

If you are someone who is a fan of dad jokes, you would be pleased to know that the pool is overflowing with some really witty one-liners.

If you want to try another one, you could definitely try using ‘Why couldn’t the little witch read her spellbook?’ for the Halloween season.

The answer…Because it was written in curse-ive!

Other funny dad jokes to try

If you were pleased with the ones you read before, there are many more that you can try and some can be used for the spooky season as well.