Why did the toad cross the road? Well, to get to the other side, duh. The better question for toads, frogs and newts in the UK city of Bath is how they get to the other side. At one point, 62% of amphibians attempting to cross Bath’s Charlcombe Lane were killed by traffic. So how can these amphibians, as they make their way to their breeding lake, safely cross the road?

This year, it’s by shutting down the road (except for locals) for 6 weeks. Until March 23rd, volunteers will be patrolling Charlcombe Lane to ensure that non-resident motorists steer clear of the important amphibian crossing and help to guide the toads across. This seasonal closure, which has been in place since 2003, is one of four in the U.K. Wildlife movement causing road closures can be seen in the U.S. as well, such as on Illinois’s Snake Road.

In Bath, what was once 62% of amphibians being killed fell to just 6% in 2024.

A 2016 study found that the population of common toads in the UK had fallen by 68% in just 30 years. This is all the more reason that the seasonal road closure is so important. The closure is a “game changer” according to Helen Hobbs from Charlcombe Toad Research Group, as despite the national declines, the local amphibian population has remained stable.

Hundreds of volunteers spend more than 600 hours patrolling the lane. They wear high visibility jackets, and have latex gloves and buckets to help transport the amphibians safely.

Large factors contributing to declining toad populations have to do with road traffic, loss of habitats, and habitat fragmentation.

Habitat fragmentation, when a certain species’ habitat is carved up by human development, is a driver for the extinction of animals across the globe. Wildlife crossings have been implemented more frequently, which allow animals, including toads, to cross the road safely.

How else can we help wildlife cross the road? Tunnels and culverts underneath, and in some cases wildlife bridges over the road, are proving to be wildly effective, and with federal and often state dollars available, we hope to see many more in the future.