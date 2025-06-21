Digital Turbine (APPS -14.61%) stock saw a round of substantial sell-offs Friday. The adtech specialist’s share price closed out the daily session down 14.6% amid a 0.3% decline for the S&P 500 index and a 0.6% decline for the Nasdaq Composite index.

Following an explosive post-earnings rally for the stock earlier this week, investors sold shares and moved to take profits. In addition to profit-taking action, Digital Turbine stock moved lower due to new restrictions on technology exports and fears that the conflict between Israel and Iran could continue to escalate.

Digital Turbine stock sees more sell-offs following explosive post-earnings rally

Digital Turbine stock had actually been up as much as 1.8% in today’s trading, but action on the stock turned bearish as investors reacted to risk factors and took profits on gains posted earlier in the week. The company’s share price skyrocketed in Tuesday’s trading after it posted better-than-expected quarterly results and forward guidance, but its share price has moved lower in subsequent trading.

In addition to profit-taking activities, Digital Turbine stock was pressured by geopolitical dynamics today. The Wall Street Journal published a report today stating that the Trump administration wants to further strengthen export restrictions and prevent companies including Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and SK Hynix from shipping chipmaking technologies to their factories in China. Adding another bearish catalyst, investors moved out of stocks due to the possibility that military strikes between Israel and Iran will intensify and that the U.S. could enter the conflict on behalf of Israel.

What’s next for Digital Turbine?

For the current fiscal year, Digital Turbine is guiding for revenue between $515 million and $525 million — good for annual growth of roughly 6% at the midpoint of the target range. Meanwhile, non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are projected to be between $85 million and $90 million — representing growth of 21% at the midpoint of the guidance range.

Digital Turbine’s performance outlook became significantly stronger following its quarterly release earlier this week, but there are factors that could cause continued volatility for the stock. The company does most of its business in China, and rising geopolitical tensions present substantial risk factors even though it’s not a hardware company.