Following Australia’s 41-17 defeat to France late last month, coach Eddie Jones remained steadfast in his belief that the Wallabies could still be a contender at the men’s Rugby World Cup.

This was despite the fact they had just recorded their fifth consecutive loss from as many Tests in his second coming as national coach.

“We do have a long-term plan for the World Cup and that’s what we’re here for,” a defiant Jones told the media after the match.

Outside of Jones and his players, few observers believe the Wallabies can make an impression at the World Cup, which kicked off in France this morning AEST.

He is aware of this, having made that point abundantly clear at his now-infamous Sydney Airport media conference when the Wallabies left for France, telling reporters his squad was “going off to a World Cup you think we can’t win”.

The Wallabies are yet to win a Test this year.(Getty images: Joe Allison)

It is a classic ‘siege mentality’ approach but one in which Jones thrives, as he demonstrated 20 years ago during his first stint as Wallabies coach.

Just months out from the 2003 World Cup hosted by Australia, Jones faced mounting calls for his sacking following three consecutive defeats.

This losing run included a 50-21 thrashing dished out by the All Blacks at Sydney’s Stadium Australia during the Tri Nations series.

While the Wallabies produced some encouraging results at the back-end of the Tri Nations, it was an underwhelming build-up for the defending World Cup champions and the media scrutiny only intensified once the tournament was underway.

They reached the semifinals in unconvincing fashion, illustrated by a nervous 17-16 win over Ireland in the pool stage and a 33-16 defeat of Scotland in the last eight that was much closer than the scoreline suggested.

In the wake of the patchy display against Scotland, at least one media outlet wheeled out the oft-used “Wobblies” moniker for Jones’s squad.

A prominent former Wallabies player also added to the pile on, stating they would be “mere roadkill” for their semifinal opponent, the All Blacks.

But despite the naysayers, Jones did not stray from his unwavering belief in his players.

“I have always said that this was a team building to [a] good performance at the right time,” Jones declared ahead of the All Blacks clash.

The “right time” was the semifinal in Sydney, with the Wallabies famously triumphing 22-10 over the All Blacks in a result that shook the rugby world.

Jones (right) guided the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final.(Getty Images: Nick Laham)

It was not a fluke, nor was it a case of the All Blacks slipping up when they were expected to win.

Rather, it was an example of Jones’s meticulous planning and his outstanding ability as a match-day strategist.

As then-All Blacks coach John Mitchell said after the match: “We got beaten by the better team … we did not deserve victory.”

Although the Wallabies would fall agonisingly short of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup a week later when they lost the final to favourites England in extra time, Jones had proven a point: write him — and the teams he coaches — off at your peril.

A tougher mountain to climb

While the desire to silence the doubters clearly remains strong for Jones, the challenge of helping the Wallabies reach similar heights to 2003 is now far greater.

He does not have the depth of talent and experience at his disposal as he did two decades ago, when the likes of George Gregan, Stephen Larkham, George Smith and Stirling Mortlock graced his line-up.

This year, 25 of the 33-player Wallabies squad will be appearing at their first World Cup, while three had yet to play a Test before leaving Australia last month.

Fly-half Carter Gordon is among the Wallabies making their World Cup debut in France.(AAP: Joel Carrett)

In the key role of fly-half, Carter Gordon has been handed the responsibility of piloting the Wallabies’ attack, even though he has only started in three Tests.

And they will be captained by Will Skelton, who had not skippered the Wallabies until their final warm-up match against France.

Jones is also starting from behind scratch with his preparation, as he was only appointed Wallabies coach in mid-January following the shock sacking of Dave Rennie.

But what Jones has in his favour is his tactical nous and vast experience in coaching in the World Cup environment.

His skills in pinpointing a weakness in opposition teams are renowned, as highlighted when he guided Japan to its upset 34-32 victory over South Africa in Brighton at the 2015 World Cup hosted by England.

It was a result that became known as ‘the Brighton miracle’, inspiring a feature film of the same name.

As England coach at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Jones orchestrated a 19-7 defeat of the All Blacks in the semifinals. There was nothing miraculous or surprising about the result, but it again showcased Jones’s strategic prowess as he helped England take down the two-time defending champions.

Jones (right) was a technical adviser to Jake White when the Springboks won the 2007 World Cup.(Getty/Gallo Images: Tertius Pickard)

In 2007 — two years after being sacked as Wallabies coach — Jones served as a technical adviser on Jake White’s staff when the Springboks won the World Cup in France.

Several Springboks players have given Jones much credit for the triumph, with star halfback Fourie du Preez saying they would not have won without the Australian’s input.

When it comes to the showpiece event in men’s rugby, there are few better equipped to be sitting in the coaches’ box than Jones.

Knockout stage prospects

The Wallabies received a favourable draw at the World Cup, with Wales and Fiji the only teams in Pool C capable of blocking their path to the quarterfinals.

Should the Wallabies reach the last eight as expected, England or Argentina would be their likely opponents.

Jones would regard either match-up ‘winnable’, despite the Wallabies having lost their most recent Tests against both teams (Jones coached the English when they defeated the Wallabies 2-1 in their series last year).

Navigating the Wallabies through the pool stage is Jones’s priority right now, and they kick off the tournament against Georgia at Stade de France on Sunday morning AEST.

But there is no doubt he has thought as far ahead as the semifinals when plotting what he described as a “smash and grab campaign”.

Critics consider a deep run from the Wallabies in France a bridge too far and they cannot be blamed for feeling this way, based on pre-World Cup results.

But as he has previously shown, Jones likes it best when no-one expects he can win.