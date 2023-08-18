In this week’s episode of The Game Informer Show, Alex Van Aken returns from a mysterious work trip to France to explain to Kyle and Marcus why everyone is obsessed with Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios’ new computer role-playing game that continues to top the Steam charts. Later in the show, we discuss: Atlas Fallen, Deck13’s action RPG that empowers players with sand-based abilities; Vampire survivors co-op on Switch; and why Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem competes with Barbie and Oppenheimer as one of the best movies of 2023.

Before all of that, however, Marcus dives into his recent visit to Universal Studios’s Minion Land and his sampling of the park’s The Last Of Us-themed menu featuring a delicious pasta dish titled “Left Behind Ravioli.”

Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Baldur’s Gate 3 | GI Show – Video Podcast:

Matt Storm, the freelance audio editor for The Game Informer Show, edited this episode. Matt is an experienced podcast host and producer who’s been speaking into a microphone for over a decade. You should listen to Matt’s shows like the “Fun” And Games Podcast and Reignite, a BioWare-focused podcast.

The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps:

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:02:00 – Marcus’ Universal Studios Adventure

00:33:18 – Baldur’s Gate 3

00:56:28 – Vampire Survivors on Nintendo Switch

01:03:05 – Atlas Fallen

01:13:37 – TMNT: Mutant Mayhem

01:23:22 – Housekeeping

Check out a few photos above that Marcus snapped from his trip to Minion Land, featuring the delectable dishes from The Last Of Us.