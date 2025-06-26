The health benefits of a good night’s sleep have long been touted by researchers and medical professionals.

While you’re catching z’s, your body is hard at work maintaining your physical and mental health. It does so by repairing and boosting your cardiovascular and immune systems, plus regulating your metabolism. Your brain also consolidates memories and processes information from the day.

Yet while experts recommend getting at least seven hours of sleep per night, nearly 40% of adults reported getting less than this required amount between 2013 and 2022, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s alarming, since sleep deficiency can lead to injuries, physical and mental health problems, less productivity, and an even greater chance of dying, according to the National Institutes of Health.

But if you’re part of that 40%, there’s hope. A raft of evidence shows regular exercise helps you sleep better, and quality sleep makes it easier and more enjoyable to work out.

“The majority of people report that when they exercise, they sleep better,” said Dr. Eric Olson, president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and a professor at the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota. “That can mean they fall asleep more easily, enjoy deeper sleep or sleep in bed more efficiently, which means actually sleeping rather than lying awake.”

Exercising enhances sleep for a variety of reasons, according to a 2023 systematic review published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science. Physical activity increases melatonin production, a hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycles. It reduces stress, which often keeps people tossing and turning at night, plus boosts your mood. Finally, it helps regulate your body temperature, which is key to sleeping well.

The review concluded that regular exercise not only improves your sleep quality, but it may even help manage various sleep disorders, such as insomnia.

Exercise can definitely help combat insomnia, Olson said, along with sleep apnea. People with sleep apnea experience repeated shallow breathing during sleep, and may even stop breathing at times. (If you think you might have sleep apnea, head to your medical provider right away. It can be dangerous.)