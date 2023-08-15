Look, things aren’t going great at DC right now. Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash have all struggled at the box office, and we’re still waiting to see what will happen when James Gunn really kicks off his new DC Universe with Superman: Legacy and a whole bunch of other movies and shows.

This state of affairs makes us think back to one to an earlier time when things were not all that great at DC: The release of Green Lantern, the now notorious blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan, a cocky test pilot who gets his hands on a magical ring and uses it to help save the world. Now the movie is not perfect. Okay, maybe it’s not even all that great. But it might be better than its reputation — and it actually is hugely important to the development of both the DC and Marvel movie universes, and served as an important launching pad for a ton of actors who are now synonymous with superhero movies.

For exactly why we think Green Lantern deserves a second look and maybe a second chance, watch the video below.

The next DC movie, Blue Beetle, is in theaters on August 18.