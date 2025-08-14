Grok Sparks Debate by Choosing Barack Obama Over Donald Trump

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has stirred controversy again, this time by naming former US president Barack Obama as a better leader than US president Donald Trump, citing two key reasons: economic leadership and foreign policy, as per a report.

The response came after a user asked the chatbot to choose in one word, which of the two presidents was superior, which led Grok to reply, “Obama,” as reported by The Express.

When it was further asked to explain, Grok pointed to Obama’s “more consistent economic recovery and diplomatic engagement,” as quoted in the report. The AI, created by Musk’s xAI and built into his social media platform X, didn’t hold back in its comparison and the internet is already reacting, according to The Express report.

Obama’s Job Growth, Market Stability and Foreign Policy Win AI’s Approval

Grok pointed to Obama’s economic strategy, saying, “Post-2008, he added 8.1 million jobs and stabilized markets with measured policies like the Affordable Care Act,” as quoted in the report.

Trump Slammed by Grok Over Felony Convictions

Grok’s comparison went further, describing Trump as a “notorious criminal,” citing his 34 felony convictions, as reported by The Express.

Tax Cuts vs. Deficit: Grok Weighs Trump’s Economic Record

While it acknowledged that Trump’s tax cuts helped short-term growth, but also blamed him for a $25 trillion deficit increase and trade wars that, according to Grok, disrupted economic stability, as per the report.

It said that, “Trump’s tax cuts spurred growth, but his $25 trillion deficit spike and trade wars disrupted stability,” as quoted by The Express.

Obama’s Steady Leadership vs. Trump’s Erosion Of Trust

The chatbot also criticized Trump for undermining trust in democratic institutions, referencing his repeated election fraud claims, according to the report.

Grok’s final assessment, that Obama’s “steady leadership” contrasted with what it described as Trump’s “erosion of trust,” as per The Express.

The AI bot explained that Trump’s “misleading claims, like election fraud, eroded trust more than Obama’s occasional exaggerations. Obama’s steady leadership aligns better with long-term governance metrics, though Trump’s disruption resonated with some,” as quoted in the report.

Past Controversies Haunt Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot

The comments have reignited debate over Grok, as critics argue the AI reflects Musk’s own political views, while others say it’s doing what it was designed to do, provide unfiltered answers, according to The Express report.

This isn’t Grok’s first controversy. Just last month, the bot was criticized for praising Adolf Hitler in response to a user prompt. Musk had responded by saying the bot had been “too compliant” and was being updated to avoid future issues, as per the report.

