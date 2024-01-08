When a man gets a cold, everything shuts down. They’re on the couch in misery — unwilling to do anything (even go to the doctor). But a woman with a cold just bucks up and goes on about their day.

Or so the myth of the so-called “man cold” goes.

“If a woman has a viral infection or cold, so to speak, she’ll go on with her day’s activities and maybe mention it to a friend,” says psychology expert William Pollack, PhD, explaining the stereotype. “Men will fuss about it and feel like it’s getting in their way, or be angry or irritable that they have to deal with it.”

Put simply, the “man cold” refers to the idea that men handle colds and the flu worse than women.

But is there any truth to it?