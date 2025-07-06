Thousands are being forced to go back to Afghanistan as Tehran tightens controls on immigration.

For decades, tens of thousands of Afghans – who have fled war and poverty and sought a better future – have crossed into neighbouring Iran.

Tehran has largely been lenient towards members of this community. But in recent years, Iranians seem to have grown tired of hosting them – and sentiment towards foreign nationals has hardened.

The Iranian government has responded by expelling undocumented people. Those being forced out have no choice but to return to the country they escaped from.

While the Taliban government is welcoming returning Afghans, what kind of life awaits them, and what can the international community do to help?

