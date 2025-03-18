Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to implement phase two of the ceasefire agreed upon with Hamas.

Israel has launched its biggest assault on Gaza since January 19, when a ceasefire was agreed upon between Hamas and Israel.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and many more have been forced to flee their homes.

Israel says the strikes were ordered due to a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire.

The White House has confirmed it was consulted about the attacks before they were carried out.

Hamas is calling on Israel to be held responsible for violating the agreement.

So, can Netanyahu achieve his goals through war?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Mustafa Barghouti – secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative

Scott Lucas – professor of US and international politics at University College Dublin

Daniel Levy – president of the US Middle East Project