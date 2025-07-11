Members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party lay down their arms after decades of war with Turkiye.

It’s one of the longest-running conflicts in the Middle East – and it’s about to come to an end.

Members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) have started laying down their arms at a ceremony in northern Iraq.

It comes two months after the group said it would end its armed struggle against Turkiye and shift to democratic politics.

Reaction has been mixed: Some Kurds think it could pave the way to peace. Others argue it’s a concession with no gains.

So how will this process play out in Turkiye and in the wider region?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Galip Dalay – nonresident senior fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs

David L Phillips – director of the Program on Peace-building and Human Rights at Columbia University

Mohammed Salih – nonresident senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute who specialises in Kurdish affairs