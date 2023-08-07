Aug. 7, 2023 – You know healthy eating and exercise can promote a longer, healthier life. But growing evidence backs another powerful strategy, one that’s less known: Helping others.

Take a recent study in Annals of Behavioral Medicine that showed that giving support to family and friends, as well as formal volunteering, are linked to lower levels of interleukin 6, a marker of inflammation.

And there’s more. Multiple studies suggest that acts of kindness dampen chronic inflammation, potentially staving off serious ailments.

“Inflammation is this really important pathway linking most social experience with disease,” said Tristen Inagaki, PhD, a social psychologist at San Diego State University.

Unlike acute inflammation – the kind that helps heal a cut finger or a scraped knee, often marked by redness, swelling, and warmth – chronic inflammation lasts months or years and can lead to serious damage.

As many as half of all deaths worldwide can be linked to conditions induced by chronic inflammation, including stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer.