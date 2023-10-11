While Rob Savage has achieved more mainstream horror success with Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman this year, he cut his teeth on the low-budget found footage genre. But the director isn’t planning on returning to it any time soon.

During the early stages of the pandemic, Savage directed the highly successful Zoom-based horror movie Host and followed it up with a far wilder found footage horror in the form of 2021’s Dashcam

In ComingSoon’s recent interview with Savage, he was asked if there was something else he wanted to do in the found footage space, or if he was done with it. His answer didn’t rule out a return, but it’s not likely he’ll be doing another one soon with an adaptation of Scott Snyder’s horror comic Night of the Ghoul on the cards.

”I feel, for now, that I’ve kind of done what I wanted to do with both Host and Dashcam, which are both such wildly different movies.” Savage says, ”I think if I was to make another found footage movie, it would have to be something that was breaking new ground for me. I wouldn’t want to try and go back and repeat the success of Host or the kind of mania of Dashcam. I’d want to find a story that justified itself. But I think it’s so much about context, you know?”

Savage acknowledged that plans could be changed by circumstance all too easily, though.

”I wouldn’t have imagined myself making either of those movies. Then, obviously, the world went through such a huge shift during COVID that both of those movies felt like they needed to be made and needed to be made back-to-back. So I love to keep myself open because you can make them faster, cheaper, and with more freedom. There’s so much inventiveness that comes with that, which, even as I’m going on and making studio movies like The Boogeyman, I don’t want to lose the ability to go off and make small, nasty little found footage movies like those.”

With decent track record in horror so far, whatever Rob Savage does in the future is likely to be interesting, but another, different crack at found footage would definitely be intriguing.