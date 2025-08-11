“Quiet quitting.” “Coffee badging.” “Workcations.” We’ve all heard workplace buzzwords like these (and maybe recognized the behaviors they describe). These terms for burnout and disillusionment have spread like wildfire on TikTok and other social media platforms since the pandemic upended workplace norms.

But HR leaders often don’t give these concepts much credence. A new survey found that nearly 40% of HR professionals said they felt uninterested in buzzwords, and 52% felt curious, but cautious.

Should companies pay more attention to this language that satirizes the very structures they rely upon? The study, from research and advisory firm McLean & Company, says yes—with some caveats.

Nobody wants their company to undergo a “Great Resignation” or their workforce to be plagued by “resenteeism.” So when new buzzwords surface, senior leaders often turn to HR for guidance, while employees might want to see their experiences validated and addressed, said Grace Ewles, a director at McLean’s HR Research and Advisory Services. The first step is to investigate, she said.

“When we’re buying a car, we want to do our research,” Ewles said. “It’s the same thing when we’re hearing about buzzwords.” When a new one pops up, HR leaders should “take that opportunity to step back and really understand what’s driving that buzzword,” she said.

Ewles advises leaders to ask themselves: What does the buzzword mean in the context of our organization? Leaders should review internal data—such as employee engagement surveys or focus groups—to validate or disprove the phenomena described by the buzzwords. Often, the behaviors referenced can be a signal of larger problems.

If the data shows some validity, such as high levels of burnout or a desire for stronger work-life balance, it’s a signal that there’s something to learn from the buzzwords, she said.

The big question is, what can be done about it? “I think it really comes back to having employee listening strategies,” Ewles said. “Making sure that we have a pulse, that we have that two-way communication with employees.”

Once the research and listening is done, it’s time for concrete action.

Kristin Stoller

Editorial Director, Fortune Live Media

kristin.stoller@fortune.com

