PM Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the ‘forcible expulsion of Palestinians’ from Gaza.

As Israel expands its operations in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are again being forced from their homes.

Israel’s prime minister has promised to seize all of the strip – something Palestinian commentators have long been saying.

Benjamin Netanyahu added the ultimate result of this will be the “forcible expulsion of Palestinians” from Gaza.

While partially lifting a blockade of the strip that’s now in its third month, he said he’s doing so only to appease his supporters in the United States.

So what does this mean for the future of Gaza and for the Palestinians suffering displacement, starvation and the constant threat of death?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Afif Safieh, former Palestinian diplomat and former ambassador to the United Kingdom and US

Lex Takkenberg, senior adviser, Question of Palestine Program, Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development

Meron Rapoport, editor, Local Call website